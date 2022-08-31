Central busts into win column

Golden Eagle libero Erika Coe (4) salvages a rally by hitting over the net.
Cory Smith | The News
Presley Smith (6) blocks a West Wilkes attack.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle middle hitter Kylee Schendel (13) lines up an attack.
Cory Smith | The News
The Surry Central student section cheers on Marissa McCann as she serves.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Lily O’Neal (8) splits a pair of West Wilkes blockers with an attack.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central volleyball broke into the win column Tuesday by defeating West Wilkes 3-0.
The sweep of the Blackhawks, with set scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-19, gives the Golden Eagles a 1-0 record in the Foothills 2A Conference. Central’s first win comes after starting the season 0-4.
“Winning our first game means the world to me,” said first-year Central coach Maddison Payne. “I’m just glad the girls were finally able to show everyone what they are made of, and that their hard work finally paid off.”
Despite a rough start to the season, Payne had plenty of reasons to keep her eyes on Central’s bright future.
The Eagles recently graduated five players from a near-20 win squad, many of whom were multi-year starters. This meant the 2022 team would need time to adjust with new faces taking on some of the top roles.
“We played hard with everyone our first four games, but we were still adjusting to our new roles,” Payne said. “We are really young, and the nerves got the best of them when we played Mount Airy. Alleghany has a great program, and we played them tough but they made us a better team. We made a lot of changes, and I think that is what led us to our victory tonight.”
The Golden Eagles opened the season on Aug. 16 with a 3-0 loss at Mount Airy. Two days later, Payne saw improvement in Central’s home opener but the team came up short 3-2 against Alleghany.
The Eagles dropped a close match to West Stokes the following week. West won 3-1, but all four sets were decided by three points or fewer.
Surry Central followed with another five-set thriller against Alleghany, which also went the way of the Trojans.
“The girls have developed so much these first two weeks of the season,” Payne said. “Most of the girls have never played together, so it’s been a huge adjustment getting everyone to trust and play together. We are a really young team. I’m just so proud of the improvement they have made with each set and game they have played.”
Payne added that everything clicked for Central (1-4, 1-0 FH2A) in the match against West Wilkes.
After trailing early in the first set, Central used a 5-0 run behind Lily O’Neal’s serving to go up 9-8. The visiting Blackhawks (2-5, 0-1 FH2A) interrupted the run to tie the score at 9-9 before an Aubrey Hodges block started another big run for the Eagles.
West Wilkes cut Central’s advantage to a point at 17-16, but never tied the game up again in the set. Marissa McCann, who is Central’s leading returning attacker from last season, put away a kill as part of 3-0 run that forced West Wilkes to call timeout.
The Blackhawks never recovered an dropped the first set 25-21.
West took its only lead of the second set early on by going up 3-2. O’Neal got the Eagles going with a kill, then McCann went to the baseline and served up a pair of aces as part of the set’s only lead change.
A Central net violation put West Wilkes within one at 8-7. Then, the Eagles went off for a 10-3 run. Surry Central first-years Presley Smith and Mallie Southern put away attacks at the net to garner a few “she’s a freshman,” chants from the crowd during the run.
The Eagles won five of the final six points in the set to increase the lead to 2-0.
Like the two previous sets, the third set started close before Central went on a big run. The biggest of these runs came in the final set when the Golden Eagles won 14-of-17 points during one stretch.
West Wilkes took a 9-8 lead after an attack error from Surry Central, then the Eagles tied the score at 9-9 thanks to a McCann kill. The senior then served Central on a 5-0 run before West scored again.
Kylee Schendel had a big block for Central before serving an ace of her own during a 3-0 run. The Eagles committed an attack error to make it 16-11, then scored the next six points to go up 22-11. Smith had a trio of blocks during the final run.
West Wilkes rallied late with a 6-2 run before a McCann kill ended the set at 25-19.
“I knew it was coming, because with each set and game the girls have been improving so much,” Payne said on the Eagles’ first win. “I’m just so proud of them.”
Following a nonconference game against Elkin, Surry Central resumes FH2A competition against Wilkes Central on Sept. 1.
