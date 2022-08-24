Mount Airy shuts out North 6-0

Hector Hernandez takes a goal kick for the Greyhounds.
Cory Smith | The News
Granite Bear Carlos Diaz floats an attack into the Greyhound 18-yard box.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Edgar Vasquez (29) intercepts a Mount Airy cross and heads it out-of-bounds.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy goalkeeper Edgar Ramirez punts possession back to North Surry’s defensive half.
Cory Smith | The News
Emiliano Calderon takes a second-half corner kick for North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy moved to 3-0 on the season with a 6-0 win over North Surry.
The shutout is Mount Airy’s first of the year after posting wins of 6-1 and 4-2 during the first week of the season. The nonconference match is North Surry’s second of the season, with the Hounds previously defeating West Stokes 2-0.
“North Surry soccer is kind of rebuilding right now,” said Greyhound coach Kevin Shore. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores, just not a lot of juniors and seniors. We’re still getting our chemistry together, and definitely have some things to figure out, but I know we’ll get it all together as the season progresses.”
The Greyhounds started six freshman against the veteran Granite Bears, who have 10 seniors and are coming off a 26-1 season. Though, Mount Airy isn’t immune to growing pains of their own.
“We were in way too big a hurry tonight,” said Bears coach Will Hurley. “Don’t get me wrong, I love that we were possessing the ball as much as we were, but we have got to slow down and play our game when we get close to their goal.”
Mount Airy attempted 37 total shots during Tuesday’s match. However, the Bears only scored two goals in the opening 40 minutes and both came in the first 10 minutes of play.
This was partly due to Greyhound keeper Josh Garcia, who came away with north of 15 saves in the game.
“Without Josh back there, we may’ve been scored on eight or nine times in the first half,” Shore said. “He played a heck of a game tonight. He really did.”
While some of the shots that weren’t scored were blocked by Garcia, whose efforts Hurley called, “exceptional,” most of Mount Airy’s first-half shots were off frame.
“I’m happy with how we’re playing, I’m just not thrilled with how we’re finishing,” Hurley said.
In the season opener against West Stokes, Shore said North Surry did well to control possession while winning most of the 50-50 balls. Goals from Jimmy Burnette and Edgar Vasquez lifted the Hounds to victory in that match.
Against Mount Airy, the possession split was closer to 75-25 in favor of the Bears. North did well to keep Mount Airy, a team that scored 156 goals in 2021, from running up the score early, but could only hold on so long.
“We weathered the storm for a pretty long time,” Shore said. “Our kids didn’t do bad at all, they were just up against a really talented veteran team. Those early goals, for instance, were just good plays on the ball. It’s one of those things where we just have to just acknowledge they made a good play and move on.
“It is humbling to play a game like this early on and find out you aren’t as good as you think you are. We’ve got some personalities we’re going to manage, and we’re going to take this chance to grow as a team.”
Mount Airy’s Gavin Guerrero scored two goals within the first 10 minutes of the match. He netted the first by curving a corner kick past the keeper, then scored the second on an assist from Elkin Lopez.
North Surry then held Mount Airy scoreless for the remainder of the first half. The Hounds tried different combinations of lineups as they tried to find the best options for different scenarios, but one cornerstone of the defense was Hector Hernandez – one of the team’s only seniors.
“Hector will help fill the gap left by Jair,” Shore said of 2022 Greyhound graduate Jair Gonzalez. Gonzalez was a four-year member of the varsity soccer team, spending his last few years on defense, that is continuing his soccer career at the collegiate level.
“Hector is only going to get better as the season progresses. He’s got great anticipation, great footwork and a great presence for not being the biggest guy on the field. It’s going to take us a few games to get our feet under us, but he’s one of those returning guys that’s going to help us a lot.”
As efficient as the Hounds’ defense was throughout the latter part of the first half, fatigue set in during the second. Guerrero took advantage and scored his third goal in the 48th minute. Then, the floodgates opened.
Mount Airy’s experienced midfield kept pressure on North’s defense for most of the second half. Hurley applauded midfielders Saeed Saavedra and Vicente Gomez for their play in the game, calling them, “phenomenal.”
The Bears’ accuracy improved for the second half. Of 11 shots in the half: five were saved, four were scored on only two were off target.
“We’re getting there, I may just be impatient. I’m not sure,” Hurley said. “We’re trying different things and attempting to break some bad habits. The quicker we can, the better off we will be in the long run.”
Breaking some of those habits is something Hurley would like to see progress with over the next three games, which will be a trio of rematches from the Bears first three games of the year.
“This time around I would love to see us have better finishing early on,” he said. “I’d just like to see us possess the ball and slow it down in front of the goal. We don’t have to hurry up, panic and kick it over.”
For North Surry, Shore said cohesion and respect are the team’s two biggest focal points moving forward through nonconference play.
“Our leadership needs to work within the team,” Shore said. “It’s almost difficult to put into words, but I need players to be players and coaches to be coaches. I get that having that many freshman join upperclassmen isn’t easy, but that’s just going to take time to adjust to.
“Our goal this year is to be able to compete in every match, and we’re not quite where we want to be just yet.”
Scoring
North Surry – 0, 0 = 0
Mount Airy – 2, 4 = 6
Goals: Gavin Guerrero (MA) from Elkin Lopez assist 2’, Gavin Guerrero (MA) from Elkin Lopez assist 9’ | Gavin Guerrero (MA) from Adrian Rodriguez assist 48’, Vicente Gomez 56’, Elkin Lopez from Brayden James assist 74’, Elkin Lopez 76’
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith