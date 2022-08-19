Mount Airy bests Surry Central 3-0

Marissa McCann lines up an attack for Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Alissa Clabo (15) hits a cross-court attack. Clabo led the Bears with seven kills on 17 attacks.
Cory Smith | The News
Central setter Aubrey Southern lines up an assist for a Golden Eagle teammate.
Cory Smith | The News
Morgan Mayfield, who was named Northwest 1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, crushes an attack from the back row.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle freshman Presley Smith (6) receives a Granite Bear serve.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Isabella Allen hits one of her team-high five aces against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
A lot can change in a year’s time.
When Mount Airy and Surry Central opened the 2021 volleyball season, both squads were filled with seniors – most of which spent a good portion of their high school careers at the varsity level. With the teams graduating a combined 12 seniors from last season, the 2022 season opener was a fresh matchup featuring numerous new faces.
Mount Airy’s stayed in the driver’s seat for most of the first and third sets. Central kept things close, even holding a 24-23 advantage at one point in the second set, but came up short each time.
The Granite Bears emerged with a 3-0 victory, with set scores of 25-19, 26-24 and 25-21, for the program’s first straight-set win over the Golden Eagles since 2016.
Mount Airy graduated seven seniors from the 2021 season. This includes three of the team’s four All-Conference selections, 4-of-5 leading attackers, the assist leader and 4-of-5 leading blockers. One of the seven seniors signed to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level.
The experienced Bears finished the year 18-9 overall and won the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament, which was the school’s first conference tournament championship in 29 years.
Surry Central graduated five seniors from the 2021 season. Like the Bears, last year’s Golden Eagle seniors accounted for four of the team’s five All-Conference selections, and the team’s only All-State selection was also a senior. Four of Central’s 2022 graduates signed to play collegiate sports, including three that extended their volleyball careers.
Central finished 18-7 overall and reached the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship. Three of the team’s seven losses came against the eventual 2A West Regional Runner-up.
Mount Airy never trailed in the opening set of Tuesday’s match, but Central kept the score within arm’s length until the Bears took a 19-14 advantage. A timely Eagles timeout halted momentum, allowing Central to cut the lead to three, but then the Bears regrouped and won the set 25-19.
There were five lead changes and nine ties in the second set but the result was the same. Central rallied off back-to-back-to-back points late to take a 24-23 lead. The Bears’ Morgan Mayfield evened the score with a kill from the back row, then two attack errors by the visitors gave Mount Airy the 2-0 set lead.
Surry Central took a brief lead in the third set at 1-0 and 3-2, but it was all Mount Airy after this. The Bears scored seven of the next eight points to force an Eagles timeout.
Central managed to cut the lead to 16-13 at one point, however, Mount Airy scored the next six points to all but end the match. The Bears went on to complete the sweep with a 25-18 set victory.
