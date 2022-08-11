Surry Central holds Alumni Game

Cesar Guerrero (7) looks to rip a shot past 2018 graduate Riley Templeton.
Cory Smith | The News
2003 Surry Central graduate Mike Richardson looks to add to his astronomical scoring total with a goal in the Adan Huerta Memorial Alumni Game.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Tino Martinez pushes the Eagles into the midfield.
Cory Smith | The News
2022 Surry Central graduate Johnny Garcia, who spent the past four years defending the Eagles’ net, competes in his first alumni soccer game.
Cory Smith | The News
Eli Gonzalez clears the ball from the Golden Eagles’ defensive third.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central graduate Joel Gonzalez (17) playfully banters with his former teammate and 2010 graduate Bernardo Leandro, who served as the official for Monday’s game.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central sophomore Luke Creed takes part in a penalty kick shootout following the alumni game.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s boys soccer team hosted a special scrimmage on August 8, one week before officially kicking off the 2022-23 season.
Instead of facing another high school team, this year’s Golden Eagle squad went up against some of the top Surry Central players of the past 22 years.
Eighteen former Eagles soccer players returned to their home field for the Adan Huerta Memorial Alumni Game. The game honors 2004 graduate Adan Huerta, who was a freshman on Central’s first-ever team in 2000. Huerta was part of the Eagles team that reached the 1A Final Four in 2002, then went on to be named player of the year as a senior.
A full list of participating alumni can be found at this article’s conclusion.
“It was amazing,” said Central coach Adan Garcia, who enters his fourth season as head coach. “We kind of did it last minute, and we weren’t sure if we’d be able to do it or not. I talked with my AD, Wes Evans, and the former coach Blake Roth, and together we were able to pull it off. I’m really glad we were able to do it.”
The alumni team featured players from Central’s first-ever team, as well as players that graduated earlier in 2022 and everywhere in between.
“For me to be able to see all those generations of great players was pretty cool,” Garcia said. “They all came together to play the sport and put on a show for the fans.”
The home bleachers were packed like they would be for a playoff match. In addition to different generations of players getting the chance to interact, Golden Eagle fans of all ages got to see their favorite players take the field once again.
“That’s the most fans I’ve ever seen at a game,” Garcia said. “They were great, and they reacted like any fan would. It was a great environment.”
Fans were also treated to a surprise guest referee: 2010 Surry Central graduate and current assistant coach Bernardo Leandro. Leandro, who is one of three Eagles that hold the school record for playoff wins, heroically stepped in to officiate the game when the referees didn’t show. He didn’t even need shoes to keep the game under control.
Fans of Surry Central’s early years were treated to a familiar site: a Mike Richardson goal. Richardson, a 2003 graduate of Surry Central, scored 205 goals in just three seasons. This ranked No. 1 in North Carolina and No. 3 in the nation for 14 years, and currently ranks No. 2 in the state and No. 4 in the nation.
Richardson also had seasons of 92 goals and 87 goals in 2001-02. These are the two highest-scoring seasons in North Carolina history and Nos. 2 and 4 in the nation.
Surry Central’s current players were able to interact with alumni during the game.
“I heard so many of those guys giving the team advice,” Garcia said. “You could see their eyes light up. It meant the world to have these guys they’ve heard stories about talk with them.
“After the game I told the guys, ‘They believe in you. They’ve been in your shoes, and this is a reminder that it’s something special to play for Surry Central.’ Now they’re looking forward to representing those alumni as we proceed into the regular season.”
The alumni game marked Central’s first time playing on its home field since November 1, 2021, when the Eagles defeated East Rutherford 3-0 in the first round of the 2A State Playoffs. Surry Central reached the second round before falling to North Forsyth in overtime.
“It really didn’t seem like long ago that we just finished the season, and now we just got done with workouts and have filled out forms for eligibility,” Garcia said.
Garcia went on to explain how great it felt to be playing under the stadium lights again.
“Playing underneath those lights is something special,” he said. “Not everyone can say they did that. It’s not a right; it’s a privilege. I even asked some of the alumni about playing under the lights, and they said there were no words to describe how it felt to come back out there.”
The 2022 season begins match play on August 15. Central hosts West Caldwell on opening day.
“You know, I don’t think I ever feel ready when the season actually gets here,” Garcia said. “I always say I wish we had a little more time, especially with a young team that’s just not used to playing at this level. But, we’re just going to have to push through it and take things game by game.
—
2022 Surry Central Alumni Roster
Luis Padilla
Andres Flores
Ivan Padilla
Arturo Lopez
Hernan Garcia
Joel Gonzalez
Orlando Ocampo
Eric Celaya
Johnny Garcia
Angel Diaz
Riley Templeton
Ranferi Ramirez
Brayan Gomez
Jason Rodriguez
Omar Gomez
Junior Gonzalez
Jovani Reynoso
Mike Richardson
–
