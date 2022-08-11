HSOT All-State Spotlight: Spring 2022

North Surry’s Jared Hiatt launches himself more than 22 feet during the Long Jump State Championship. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Rylan Venable pitches for Mount Airy in a playoff game against Queen’s Grant. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Bradley Davis Jr. tees off during a Foothills 2A Conference match at Mount Airy Country Club. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Josh Pardue lays out to return a rally during the Foothills 2A Conference Doubles Championship. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Folger Boaz watches his hit soar over the center field fence for a home run against Mount Airy. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Surry Central leadoff hitter Dakota Mills crushes a hit to center field against North Surry. Cory Smith | The News

Part three of three in a series highlighting Surry County athletes that were named All-State by HighSchoolOT in 2021-22.

Surry County student-athletes showed they could compete with the best high schoolers in the state this past school year.

Student-athletes are recognized on a number of levels depending on their level of success. North Carolinians are first honored on an All-Conference basis, then the best of those selections are given All-Region/All-District Honors depending on the sport. Only a select few athletes are recognized as the best in the state.

The 2021-22 school year marked the second year that HighSchoolOT, a high school sports news site anchored in Raleigh, released All-State teams for every sport offered by the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA). However, HSOT’s awards not only featured student-athletes from all four public school classifications in the NCHSAA, but private schools in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) and some homeschools as well.

The All-State awards were decided based on statistics, postseason results and the input of a panel of high school sports journalists statewide. The number of selections was different for each sport.

Part one of this series, featured in the August 4 edition of the News, highlighted athletes named HSOT All-State in sports from the fall 2021 season. Part two, featured in the August 6 editions, recognized All-State athletes from winter 2021-22, and part three acknowledges All-State athletes from the spring 2022 season.

Jared Hiatt (NSHS ‘23) – Outdoor Track Second Team, Long Jump

Outdoor track selections were recognized according to their performances in either the NCHSAA State Championship Meet or NCISAA Invitational. The top two performances in every event – regardless of classification – earned athletes first-team honors. The third- and fourth-highest performances were given second-team honors, and the next-best two finishes were given third-team honors.

Honorable mentions were not named for outdoor track and field.

Hiatt looked to replicate his successful, state championship-winning indoor track season when things moved outside for the spring.

He started by winning the Foothills 2A Conference Championship in long jump and triple jump, then took second in high jump. The only two performances at the FH2A Championship that met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team Standard were Hiatt and Wilkes Central’s Terry Hayes’ marks in long jump.

Hiatt and Hayes continued dueling at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship. Both upped their games in long jump, but this time Hayes finished first and Hiatt took second. Both distances once again met the Second Team Standard. Hiatt did top Hayes in high jump to win a regional title of his own.

Hiatt took home the ultimate prize at the 2A State Championship with a jump of 22-10.75 feet. He also took home a bronze medal in high jump with a leap of 6-04.00. Jared’s championship-winning distance once again met the Second Team Standard, and he was just one of 15 boys at the championship meet – across all events – to qualify for the honor across all events.

Hiatt’s distance was the fourth best in the state and would have put him on the podium in all four public school divisions. On the first team, the 3A champion posted a mark of 23-04.00 and the NCISAA Division 1 champion finished at 23-01.25. Hiatt was joined on the second team by the 4A gold medalist, who had a mark of 22-11.5. The third team saw the 4A runner-up and 2A runner-up post distances of 22-10.00 and 22-09.25.

Bradley Davis Jr. (ESHS ‘22) – Boys Golf Second Team

All-State golf selections were determined based on an average handicap index. For members of the NCHSAA, the index from the two-day championship tournament was used, while the NCISAA’s index game from the one-day championship and one-day qualifier. According to HSOT, additional steps were taken in order to weigh the NCISAA’s championship more than the qualifier.

There were 10 golfers each named to the first, second and third teams. Honorable mentions were not named for golf.

Davis was named Second Team All-State after finishing second overall in the 2A division. He led East Surry through all 36 holes of play at Foxfire Resort’s Red Fox Course. Davis shot 75 (+3) on the first 18 holes, then matched it through the second 18.

The Cardinal was East Surry’s top golfer as the school won the 2A State Championship.

Bradley was also East Surry’s most consistent golfer through the 2022 regular season. By posting the lowest combined score through seven conference meets, Davis was named Foothills 2A Conference Golfer of the Year. The Cardinals won the FH2A Conference Championship by 31 strokes, then captured the 2A Midwest Regional Championship with a 19-stroke advantage.

He will continue his golf career at Gardner-Webb University.

Josh Pardue (SCHS ‘23) – Boys Tennis Third Team

HSOT named a first, second and third team for boys tennis. There were 12 selections for each team, adding up to 36 total selections for the state. Regular season competition was the main factor for determining an individual’s selection as the NCISAA does not hold individual championships.

Pardue was named a member of the All-State Third Team. He served as Surry Central’s No. 1 seed all year and helped lead the Eagles to an undefeated 12-0 conference campaign, marking the school’s first conference championship in the sport in well over a decade.

Josh went 14-0 in singles through the regular season to be named Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year. He won his match in the first round of the 2A Dual Team State Tournament, then suffered his only loss to the eventual 2A Singles Champion.

Pardue went 13-0 through the regular season with doubles partner Jacob Edmonds. The duo went on to win the FH2A Doubles Championship, finish 2A Midwest Regional Runner-up and qualified for the 2A State Doubles Tournament. Pardue and Edmonds finished the year 19-2 as a team.

Folger Boaz (ESHS ‘23) – Baseball Second Team

A total of 125 players were named All-State in baseball. There were 25 players each on the first, second and third teams, and each of these team had minimum requirements for each position. The Honorable Mention team contained 50 spots regardless of position or classification.

Boaz was one of 32 repeat selections to the All-State team. He was named an Honorable Mention for his sophomore year, and a member of the Second Team as a senior.

Boaz, who was named a member of the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association’s (NCBCA) 2A All-State team, helped East Surry to a 24-2 overall record. The Cardinals won the FH2A regular season and conference tournament championships with an undefeated record, and their only division loss came in the fourth round of the state playoffs against the eventual state champion.

According to MaxPreps, the left-handed pitcher finished third in the state among all classifications in wins with an 11-0 record. He led the 2A division and was third in the state with 126 strikeouts, and was one of five players to throw at least 60 innings and have an ERA of .89 or lower.

As a hitter, Boaz tied for the most RBIs in the state with 49 – which set a new school record – and was ninth in the state in home runs with seven. He finished the year with a .390 batting average and a .521 on-base percentage.

He is a UNC-Chapel Hill Baseball commit.

Dakota Mills (SCHS ‘22) – Baseball Third Team

Mills was named to the All-State Third Team after a historic senior season at Surry Central.

The catcher/shortstop, who was also named to the NCBCA 2A All-State Team in addition to being Surry Central’s Male Athlete of the Year, finished the year with a .985 fielding percentage. He made 82 put-outs on 196 total chances while adding 11 assists, two double plays and committing just three errors.

He set two school records this season in batting average and stolen bases. Mills’.568 average (42/74) is tied for No. 19 in state history, and his 30 stolen bases rank No. 27 all-time.

Mills also posted a .667 on-base percentage with 42 hits and 22 base on balls. He hit 5 home runs, 3 triples, 7 doubles and 19 RBIs while scoring 42 runs

The Golden Eagles were 12-13 overall and 6-6 in conference play.

He will continue his baseball career at Surry Community College.

Rylan Venable (MAHS ‘24) – Baseball Honorable Mention

Venable was one of just two Surry County sophomores recognized on the HSOT All-State Teams, the other being Surry Central wrestler Jacob Price.

The Granite Bear, named an All-State Honorable Mention, helped Mount Airy to a 19-9 season in which the team finished second in the Northwest 1A Conference. The 2022 team’s 19 victories are the second-most in school history according to Mount Airy sports historian Doug McDaniel, trailing only the 1939 team that finished 20-0.

This year’s team also won seven consecutive games at one point – a feat last accomplished by the 1958 Bears who won 10 consecutive games.

The right-handed pitcher threw 91 strikeouts in 55.2 innings, had an ERA of 0.88 and an OBA of .172. He ranked No. 5 in the 1A division and No. 19 in the state in strikeouts.

Venable, the NW1A Pitcher of the Year, was also No. 2 in the 1A division in ERA among pitchers with 50 or more innings pitched. He was No. 9 in the state overall in this category.

At the plate, Venable finished with .402 batting average with 37 hits, 20 RBIs and 32 runs. Of his 37 hits: four were home runs, two were triples, five were doubles and 26 were singles.

He also stole 22 bases this season.

