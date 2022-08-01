Bears host 7-on-7 vs. Hounds, Eagles

Mount Airy’s Walker Stroup, left, defends a pass attempt against Forbush.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Allen Huffman making a leaping touchdown grab.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch looks to make a touchdown catch against North Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy quarterback Ian Gallimore throws a play-action pass while scrimmaging Forbush.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Eli Scott lunges to make a catch against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry quarterback Colton Allen looks to pass during Friday’s 7-on-7.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Avery Wilmoth, left, tries to tag Mount Airy’s Mario Revels.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central quarterback Mason Jewell drops back to pass against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Talan Vernon makes a touchdown reception over a North Stokes defender.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy High School hosted the final 7-on-7 scrimmages of the offseason on July 29.
The Granite Bears were one of seven teams that took part in the scrimmages. Mount Airy welcomed fellow Northwest 1A Conference teams North Stokes and South Stokes, as well as the Foothills 2A Conference’s North Surry, Surry Central and Forbush, and the Mid-State 2A Conference’s West Stokes.
Games were held simultaneously at three locations on campus: the game field inside Wallace Shelton Stadium, the offensive practice field and defensive practice field. Since there was an odd number of teams, three teams would rotate their offense and defenses in round robin format on the defensive practice field.
The 7-on-7 served as the teams’ final offseason exercises before the season officially kicked off on August 1.
The Bears are coached by JK Adkins, who enters his fifth season with the team. Adkins holds a 37-9 record as Mount Airy’s head coach.
The 2021-22 season marked the Bears’ second trip to the 1A West Regional Semifinals under Adkins. The team finished 13-1 overall, won the NW1A Conference Championship and Adkins was named NW1A Coach of the Year. The 2021 Bears also set multiple school records, such as most shutouts and fewest points allowed in the modern era.
Mount Airy opens the season at North Surry on August 19.
Surry Central enters the 2022 season with the most new faces of any team around after graduating 17 seniors. One key returner is head coach Monty Southern, who enters his 16th season with the Golden Eagles. Southern holds an overall record of 63-102 at Central.
The Eagles are coming off back-to-back winning seasons; the team went 4-3 in the shortened 2020-21 season, then finished 6-5 in 2021-22. This is just the third time in school history that Surry Central posted back-to-back seasons with winning percentages greater than .500. The last time this happened was 1968-69.
The 2021 Surry Central team finished 6-5 overall and reached the first round of the 2A State Playoffs. Central also tied for second place in the FH2A Conference with a 4-2 record.
Central begins its season by hosting Alleghany on August 19.
North Surry enters the 2022-23 season in the opposite situation of Surry Central, in that North returns all but a handful of players but has a new head coach. Jackson Smith, who previously served as an assistant coach at North Surry, takes over the reins for the upcoming season.
The 2021 Greyhounds finished 5-5 overall and reached the first round of the 2A State Playoffs. North Surry tied for second in the FH2A Conference at 4-2.
The one team North Surry didn’t get to scrimmage at the 7-on-7, Mount Airy, is the Greyhounds’ Week One opponent come August 19.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports