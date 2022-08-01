Tritons compete in swim championship

The Tritons’ AnnaClaire Casstevens was the top point winner in the Six and Under Division.
Submitted Photo
The Tritons’ Claire Hull was the top point winner in the Girls 15-18 Division.
Submitted Photo
ACC Tritons coaches Cassidy Hull, left, and Haley Joyce are pictured at the Tri-County Swim League Championship.
Submitted Photo
Jackson Graves was one of the Tritons’ top point winners in the Boys 15-18 Division.
Submitted Photo
Samuel Comer was one of the Tritons’ top point winners in the Boys 7-8 Division.
Submitted Photo
Ashlyn Comer was one of the Tritons’ top point winners in the Girls 13-14 Division.
Submitted Photo
Andrew Needham was the Tritons’ top point winners in the Boys 15-18 Division.
Submitted Photo
Caitlin Joyce was the Tritons’ top point winner in the Girls 11-12 Division.
Submitted Photo
Gracie and Riggs Key each finished fourth overall in their respective divisions at the Tri-County Swim League Championship.
Submitted Photo
Stella Joyce was the Tritons’ top point winner in the Girls 9-10 Division.
Submitted Photo
KERNERSVILLE — The Armfield Civic Center Tritons concluded their swim season with the Tri-County Swim League Championship on July 16.
The championship was held at the Kernersville YMCA. Most of the championship races were held as scheduled, but the final few relay races were cancelled due to bad weather.
The Tritons finished fourth overall in the team standings. Despite being much smaller than teams from Winston-Salem and Kernersville, the ACC team still had multiple swimmers finish at the top of their age group in points.
Two Tritons, AnnaClaire Casstevens and Claire Hull, accumulated the most points in their respective divisions.
The ACC team was coached by a trio of standout area swimmers: Cassidy Hull, a 2022 graduate of North Surry High School that won Foothills 2A Conference Swimmer of the Year in 2021-22, is a multi-time state qualifier and will continue her swimming career at Mars Hill; Haley Joyce, a rising senior at East Surry that earned All-Conference Honors and was a state qualifier this past season; and Claire Hull, a rising sophomore at East Surry that earned All-Conference Honors and was a state qualifier this past season.
The following swimmers were the ACC’s top point winners per age group. The number listed prior to each name is the swimmer’s overall finish in their respective age group.
Mixed 6 and Under
1. AnnaClaire Casstevens
4. Bryson McHone
Girls 7-8
2. Elaina Joyce
Boys 7-8
4. Riggs Key
6. Samuel Comer
Girls 9-10
3. Stella Joyce
4. Gracie Key
6. Terrah Howlett
Girls 11-12
4. Caitlin Joyce
6. Layla Comer
Girls 13-14
2. Kaci Collins
3. Ashlyn Comer
Girls 15-18
1. Claire Hull
Boys 15-18
3. Andrew Needham
6. Jackson Graves
Full team results
1. Kernersville Riptyde 990
2. Glenridge Gators 904
3. Foothills Fins 778
4. ACC Tritons 610
5. Yadkin Sharks 248
ACC Results by event (in yards)
8U Girls 100 Freestyle Relay
2. AnnaClaire Casstevens, Phoebe Chesnet, Salem Cook, Elaina Joyce 1:36.32
8U Boys 100 Freestyle Relay
1. Samuel Comer, Davis Haymore, Riggs Key, River Venable 1:54.89
9-10 Girls 100 Freestyle Relay
1. Terrah Howlett, Stella Joyce, Gracie Key 1:11.15
11-12 Girls 200 Freestyle Relay
3. Katherine Brinkley, Addie Graves, Emilynn Haymore, Kynlee Venable 2:29.59
13-14 Girls 200 Freestyle Relay
1. Ashlyn Comer, Layla Comer, Caitlin Joyce 2:01.48
15-18 Girls 200 Freestyle Relay
1. Marissa Casstevnes, Kaci Collins, Kennedy Hook, Claire Hull 2:00.45
15-18 Boys 100 Freestyle Relay
2. Jackson Graves, Andrew Needham 1:44.05
9-10 Girls 100 Individual Medley
3. Stella Joyce 1:37.49
4. Gracie Key 1:49.39
11-12 Girls 100 Individual Medley
3. Caitlin Joyce 1:13.69
4. Layla Comer 1:16.62
7. Emilynn Haymore 1:28.66
13-14 Girls 100 Individual Medley
1. Kaci Collins 1:11.47
2. Ashlyn Comer 1:14.42
15-18 Girls 100 Individual Medley
1. Claire Hull 1:07.74
15-18 Boys 100 Individual Medley
1. Jackson Graves 1:05.04
6U Girls 25 Freestyle
1. AnnaClaire Casstevens 23.46
6U Boys 25 Freestyle
3. Bryson McHone 56.61
7-8 Girls 25 Freestyle
3. Elaina Joyce 21.29
16. Salem Cook 29.16
7-8 Boys 25 Freestyle
3. Riggs Key 22.60
9. Davis Haymore 31.71
12. River Venable 38.20
9-10 Girls 25 Freestyle
2. Gracie Key 17.41
8. Terrah Howlett 20.01
12. Sara McCrary 20.64
27. Isabel McHone 28.13
11-12 Girls 50 Freestyle
4. Emilynn Haymore 32.54
8. Katherine Brinkley 38.63
10. Kynlee Venable 38.93
12. Addi Graves 40.59
13-14 Girls 50 Freestyle
1. Kaci Collins 28.29
15-18 Girls 50 Freestyle
10. Marissa Casstevens 36.76
15-18 Boys 50 Freestyle
2. Andrew Needham 23.93
6U Girls 25 Breaststroke
1. AnnaClaire Casstevens 29.76
8U Girls 25 Breaststroke
3. Elaina Joyce 32.31
6. Salem Cook 32.84
8U Boys 25 Breaststroke
5. Samuel Comer 45.75
9-10 Girls 25 Breaststroke
4. Terrah Howlett 25.98
11-12 Girls 50 Breaststroke
2. Layla Comer 41.89
5. Katherine Brinkley 48.84
8. Kynlee Venable 51.10
10. Addi Graves 58.43
13-14 Girls 50 Breaststroke
1. Ashlyn Comer 39.23
15-18 Girls 50 Breaststroke
1. Claire Hull 35.18
5. Marissa Casstevens 45.77
15-18 Boys 50 Breaststroke
3. Jackson Graves 35.03
7-8 Girls 25 Backstroke
3. Elaina Joyce 23.93
14. Salem Cook 34.25
7-8 Boys 25 Backstroke
3. Riggs Key 30.51
7. Davis Haymore 32.90
8. Samuel Comer 34.73
9-10 Girls 25 Backstroke
2. Stella Joyce 19.80
3. Terrah Howlett 20.98
9. Sara McCrary 24.04
13. Isabella McHone 25.92
11-12 Girls 50 Backstroke
1. Caitlin Joyce 32.60
5. Kynlee Venable 47.16
6. Addi Graves 47.64
8. Katherine Brinkley 49.28
13-14 Girls 50 Backstroke
1. Ashlyn Comer 35.85
15-18 Girls 50 Backstroke
8. Marissa Casstevens 46.99
11-12 Boys 50 Backstroke
1. Andrew Needham 27.75
2. Jackson Graves 29.33
7-8 Girls 25 Butterfly
3. AnnaClaire Casstevens 30.99
7-8 Boys 25 Butterfly
5. Samuel Comer 40.67
7. Davis Haymore 50.92
9-10 Girls 25 Butterfly
3. Gracie Key 20.24
4. Stella Joyce 21.77
11-12 Girls 50 Butterfly
1. Caitlin Joyce 30.98
5. Layla Comer 34.62
7. Emilynn Haymore 38.95
13-14 Girls 50 Butterfly
1. Kaci Collins 31.60
15-18 Girls 50 Butterfly
1. Claire Hull 30.17
15-18 Boys 50 Butterfly
1. Andrew Needham 25.68
8U Girls 100 Medley Relay
1. AnnaClaire Simmons, Salem Cook, Elaina Joyce 1:52.36
9-10 Girls 100 Medley Relay
2. Sophie Chesnet, Terrah Howlett, Stella Joyce, Gracie Key 1:25.13
11-12 Girls 200 Medley Relay
3. Katherine Brinkley, Addi Graves, Emilynn Haymore, Kynlee Venable 2:53.96
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports