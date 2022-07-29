Cards compete in SCC Jamboree

July 29, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Addy Sechrist dives to receive a serve against Lake Norman.

<p>East Surry middle hitter Lily Watson elevates to hit an attack.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Cardinal Bella Hutchens jump serves during a scrimmage on Wednesday.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Merry Parker Boaz crushes a kill against Davie.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Kate McCraw, middle, sets to Bella Hutchens, left, on the opposite side of the court as Madeline Dayton, right, looks on.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Katie Collins, left, keeps a rally alive while Marybeth Cook looks on.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry freshman Mckenzie Davis sees her first high school action as part of this week’s Surry Community College Jamboree.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

DOBSON — East Surry joined the fun of preseason volleyball by taking part in Surry Community College’s Jamboree on July 26 and 27.

The Jamboree, put on by Surry Community College, featured high schools from nine counties. Games were played at both Surry Community’s gym and Surry Central High School’s gym just across the road.

A previous News article incorrectly stated that Surry Central was the host of the Jamboree.

The Jamboree lasted three days, July 25-27, with different combinations of schools taking part each day. Both varsity and JV teams were able to compete.

Participating schools included: Surry Central, North Surry, Mount Airy, East Surry, East Rowan, Oak Grove, McMichael, West Rowan, Reagan, South Stokes, West Stokes, Starmount, Bishop McGuinness, East Wilkes, Wilkes Central, Central Davidson, North Wilkes, Alleghany, West Forsyth, Lake Norman and Glenn.

JV games began at 3:30 each afternoon. Each JV game went 20 minutes, and teams were given a 10 minute break between games one and two to allow for warm ups. Each remaining game was separated by a three minute break.

Varsity games began at 5:30 and lasted 25 minutes each. Teams were given the same breaks as JV before them.

Surry Central, Mount Airy and North Surry all competed in the first day of competition and were featured in the aforementioned article. East Surry began competing on days two and three of the Jamboree.

The Cardinals are coached by Katelyn Markle, who enters her third season as head coach. She previously served as an assistant coach at East Surry for five seasons.

The 2021-22 Cardinals finished 26-2 overall and 12-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference. East won the FH2A Regular Season and Tournament Championships without dropping a conference match; this marked East Surry’s eighth consecutive conference tournament championship.

Last season’s Cardinals reached the 2A West Regional Championship before falling 3-2 to the eventual state champs. East lost four players from its Regional Runner-up team to graduation.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports