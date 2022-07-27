Central hosts volleyball jamboree

Surry Central’s Emma Davis receives a serve for the Golden Eagles.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry middle hitter Aniya Joyce hits a powerful attack over the net.
Cory Smith | The News
Kinlee Reece back sets a Granite Bear teammate.
Cory Smith | The News
Erica Coe receives a serve for Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Lady Greyhound Arianna Liberatore jumps to hit an attack.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Kennedy Gwyn connects on an attack.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Marissa McCann leaps to hit a serve.
Cory Smith | The News
Reece Niston serves for North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Alissa Clabo floats through the air as she lines up an attack.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Three local teams got a taste of volleyball action during day one of the Surry Central Volleyball Jamboree.
The three-day event runs July 25-27 and features teams from Surry, Stokes, Forsyth, Yadkin, Wilkes, Davidson, Alleghany, Rowan and Rockingham Counties. Games were held in the gyms of both Surry Central High School and Surry Community College. Both varsity and JV teams took part.
Surry Central, North Surry and Mount Airy High Schools all faced off during the first day of the Jamboree. The teams got a first look at their competition a week before official practices begin on August 1.
JV games began at 3:30 Monday afternoon. Each JV game went 20 minutes, and teams were given a 10 minute break between games one and two to allow for warm ups. Each remaining game was separated by a three minute break.
Varsity games began at 5:30 and lasted 25 minutes each. Teams were given the same breaks as JV before them.
The Jamboree gave athletes a chance to compete in full-speed game situations before the official beginning of the season. Coaches were also given opportunities to try out new lineups and strategies against live competition.
Jamboree host Surry Central comes into the 2022-23 season with a new coach, Maddison Payne. The Golden Eagles graduated five seniors from last season; three will continue their volleyball careers at the college level, and another is set to play college softball.
The 2021-22 Eagles team finished 18-7 overall and 8-4 in the Foothills 2A Conference. Central was third in the FH2A regular season standings before being runner-up in the FH2A Tournament. The team reached the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
North Surry is coached by Shane Slate, who is entering his 24th season as Greyhound head coach. The Hounds graduated four seniors from last season.
The 2021-22 North team finished 6-17 overall and 5-7 in the FH2A Conference, good enough for fourth place. After being eliminated in the first round of the FH2A Tournament the Hounds did not qualify for the 2A State Playoffs.
Mount Airy enters its second season under the leadership of head coach Shelby Bryant. This year’s team looks much different after the team graduated seven seniors.
The 2021-22 Granite Bears finished the year 18-9 overall and 9-3 in the Northwest 1A Conference. Mount Airy tied for second in the regular season standings before winning the NW1A Tournament, which was the team’s first conference tournament championship in 30 years.
