14 Knights Named NJCAA All-Academic

Surry Community College’s 10 NJCAA All-Academic First Team selections. Student-athletes had to achieve a 4.0 GPA to be named to the First Team.
Surry Community College’s two NJCAA All-Academic Second Team selections. Student-athletes had to achieve a 3.80-3.99 GPA to be named to the Second Team.
Surry Community College’s two NJCAA All-Academic Third Team selections. Student-athletes had to achieve a 3.60-3.79 GPA to be named to the Third Team.
CHARLOTTE — The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) recognized student-athletes from across the country for their dedication in the classroom with the announcement of the 2021-22 All-Academic Teams.
Surry Community College had fourteen student-athletes earn All-Academic accolades for the past academic year. The Knights also led Region 10 – which consists of 33 schools from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia – in First Team All-Academic selections with ten.
“I am extremely proud of our 14 student-athletes on earning NJCAA Academic Awards,” said Athletic Director Mark Tucker. “This is recognition of how hard our student-athletes work at achieving academic excellence while competing at the highest level. To have the most NJCAA First Team selections among all the 35 Region 10 member colleges is a tremendous accomplishment.”
Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall grade point average of 3.60 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are:
NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA
First Team honors went to the following Surry student-athletes: Brayden Adams (Baseball, Metrolina High School), Skylar Amos (Volleyball, North Stokes HS), Chelsey Atkins (Softball, Surry Central HS), Bryson Bebber (Baseball, South Rowan HS), Allie Bruner (Softball, East Surry HS), Jordyn Coe (Volleyball, Surry Central HS), Colby Crater (Volleyball, Forbush HS), Abbigail Draughn (Softball, North Surry HS), Emma Freed (Volleyball, Starmount HS) and Kalie Mabe (Volleyball, Mount Airy HS).
Abby Walker (Volleyball, West Stokes HS) and Makara Woodbury (Softball, North Surry HS) were Second Team recipients, while Michelle Thao (Volleyball, Foard HS), and Ethan Watson (Baseball, Hibriten HS) earned Third Team Honors.
“We had almost half of our student-athletes named to the Region 10 All-Academic team during the past academic year, and now to have 14 of our student-athletes honored with a national academic award is truly exceptional,” added Tucker. “Additionally, to have 10 of the 55 student-athletes that earned First Team honors from Region 10 is an incredible achievement.”
Surry’s 14 selections rank third among N.C. community colleges. The Knights joined Catawba Valley as the only North Carolina community colleges having multiple All-Academic teams while also having numerous individual selections.
In addition, Surry was the only college in Region 10 to have two athletic teams named All-Academic and also be nationally ranked during their season of competition.
For a full list of all student-athletes honored, visit njcaa.org
