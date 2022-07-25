Mount Airy holds Junior Bear Football Camp

Campers and counselors at the Junior Granite Bear Football Camp gather for a group photo at the conclusion of the two-day camp.

Mount Airy varsity head coach JK Adkins talks with campers at the Junior Granite Bear Football Camp.

Kenyon McFowler prepares to hit the blocking pad.

Braylen George looks to pass to an open teammate.

Middle school-aged campers compete against a few of their counselors in the 40-yard dash.

Finn Ballentine works on his agility and footwork.

Chevy Hodges takes the blocking pad to the ground in a tackling drill.

Michael Bessent, right, makes a reception and tries to outrun Carter Klein.

Braddox Sumner attempts to get a pass off before being tagged by JD Bohart.

Young campers try to avoid being tagged in a game of fox and the hound.

Fisher LeVan drives his shoulder into the blocking pad.

Mount Airy High School hosted the Junior Granite Bear Youth Football Camp July 21-22.

The camp was led by head coach JK Adkins, members of the Bears coaching staff, as well as current and former players. The camp ran 6-8:30 p.m. each night.

All campers received certificates for taking part in the camp. Additional awards were given to winners in an obstacle course and punt, pass and kick competitions in each age group: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade. The person with the best combined finish across the punt, pass and kick competitions was named Punt-Pass-Kick Champion and given a personalized Granite Bears football helmet.

K-2

Obstacle Course Champion: Juna Goins – 20.93 seconds

Punt Champion: Gunnar Bennett – 15 yards

Pass Champion: Gunnar Bennett – 15 yards

Kick Champion: Landry O’Neal – 16 yards

Punt-Pass-Kick: Gunnar Bennett

3-5

Obstacle Course Champion: Bates Currin – 18.87 seconds

Punt Champion: Baker Leathers – 28 yards

Pass Champion: Bates Currin – 18.87 seconds

Kick Champion: Baker Leathers – 20 yards

Punt-Pass-Kick Champion: Baker Leathers

6-8

Obstacle Course Champion: Braylen George – 18.22 seconds

Punt Champion: Kylan Mason – 33 yards

Pass Champion: Ty Hemric – 43 yards

Kick Champion: McKennon Hiatt – 40 yards

Punt-Pass-Kick: Ty Hemric