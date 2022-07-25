Greyhounds host Youth Football Camp

July 25, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0

North Surry coaches, active players, members of the training staff and campers gather for a group photo at the conclusion of Friday’s youth football camp.

<p>Nehemiah Scott is hoisted in the air after making a touchdown catch.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Tyson Dearborn, left, leaps over a defender to make a touchdown grab in a 1-on-1 drill.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Brett Lyons rifles a pass into the end zone as members of the North Surry coaching staff look on.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Malachi Smith, right, quickly shifts momentum as he tries to run around Corbin Crouse.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Elijah Jenkins mercilessly hits the tackling wheel.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Coaches Daniel Draughn, left, and Jackson Smith, right, present Landon Ward the award for best tackler in his division.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Silas Hiatt, left, and Chet Atkins explode onto the bag in a hip engagement drill.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry rising senior Zeke Moore demonstrates proper tackling technique.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Greyhound coach Tanner Hiatt leads a 1-on-1 drill at Friday’s camp.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry High School hosted its Greyhound Youth Football Camp on July 22.

More than 60 kids showed up bright and early for the camp, which ran from 9 a.m to noon. Campers received instruction from the North Surry coaching staff, including head coach Jackson Smith, as well as current and former Greyhound players.

At the conclusion of the camp, awards were given to the fastest campers in four different age groups. Those awards went to: Luke Casstevens, Grady Swift, Malachi Smith and Elijah Jenkins.

Awards were also given to the best tackler and best blocker in two age groups. One set of awards was given to campers in first through fourth grade, and the other was given to anyone in fifth grade or above.

In the young group: Corleel Simmons was named best blocker, and Carter Simmons was named best tackler.

For the older kids: Lane Ramey was named best blocker, and Landon Ward was named best tackler.