Six Knights earn All-America Scholar honors

July 22, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Six Surry Community College softball players were named All-America Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 school year.

Surry Knights Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Six Surry Community softball players were recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) for their success in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.

The six Lady Knights were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes for achieving a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Those earning the prestigious award were: Chelsey Atkins (Surry Central HS), Megan Atkins (Surry Central HS), Allie Bruner (East Surry HS), Abbigail Draughn (North Surry HS), Makara Woodbury (North Surry HS) and Kassie Eldreth (Alexander Central HS).

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes for their commitment to academics in the classroom while striving to compete on the field at their highest level,” said Surry head coach,Blaine Bullington. “The academic recognition these student-athletes have received is well deserved and sheds a positive light on Surry and our softball program.”

The Lady Knights finished the past season with a 35-11 overall record along with a 22-6 record in Region 10 conference play. In addition, Surry was nationally ranked during the season by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“We are extremely proud of our softball student-athletes,” stated Surry athletic director, Mark Tucker. “Our softball coaches – Blaine Bullington, Joel Jones and Gary Stone – are outstanding at emphasizing academics, and these awards certainly prove that.”

The NFCA, established in 1983, is the professional growth organization for fastpitch softball coaches from all competitive levels of play. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and growing from 40 members in 1983 to over 5,500 today, the NFCA boasts members from all 50 states and several countries.