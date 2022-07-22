Local wrestlers named All-American

Jeremiah Price is pictured before competing in the USMC/USAW Junior Nationals. Cheryl Baynard | Team NC/USA Wrestling Hope Horan is pictured after finished eighth in the USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals. Mount Airy Wrestling Club Talon Smith, middle, is pictured with Mount Airy High School Wrestling Coach Cody Atkins, left, and Mount Airy Wrestling Club President Bobby Collins. Mount Airy Wrestling Club

Three local wrestlers earned All-American Honors during the offseason of interscholastic competition.

The student-athletes all finished in the top eight of their respective tournaments to receive All-American Honors. Two of the national tournaments were held in March, and the third took place in July. One was held Virginia, another in Colorado and the third in North Dakota.

Two of the three wrestlers are part of the Mount Airy City School System: rising freshman Talon Smith and rising junior Hope Horan. The third All-American wrestler is Jeremiah Price, a rising senior at Surry Central High School.

All three grapplers won gold medals at the state level before testing themselves on the national stage.

Smith

As an eighth grader at Mount Airy Middle School, Smith traveled with Mount Airy Wrestling Club to compete in the NCUSA Wrestling State Tournament.

The Tournament was held at the Rise Indoor Sports Complex in Bermuda Run and ran February 4-5. Smith won the state title competing in the 230-pound division, which helped the Club finish fourth out of 95 teams in the Junior High Division. Mount Airy Wrestling Club was just three points out of first place.

Smith went on to face some of the top wrestlers in the country as part of the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) Middle School National Tournament. Middle School Nationals were held March 25-27 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

In the opening round, Smith defeated Virginia’s own Caleb Hosey. Smith led 2-0 when he won via fall just 38 seconds into the first period.

Smith dropped his quarterfinal match to New York’s Christopher Belmonte via 2-0 decision. Belmonte scored a one-point escape in the second period, then recorded another escape in the third period for the match’s only points.

Belmonte went on to finish first in the 230-pound bracket.

Smith defeated Cayden Caplette of Connecticut via fall just 30 seconds into their consolation match. The win guaranteed Smith would finish in the top eight, which earned him All-American status.

The Bear dropped a match to fellow North Carolinian Conrad Sherburne via 4-2 decision, then fell in the seventh-place match to Tennessee’s Kenny Harris via 4-0 decision.

Horan

Hope Horan was one of 20 women from North Carolina to compete in the 2022 USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals. The group was N.C.’s first to ever attend the event.

The tournament was held March 18-20 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. All-American awards were given to the top eight individuals in each weight class in the following divisions: 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and Junior.

Making history is nothing new to Horan who, in 2021, was the first female freshman to place at the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) State Tournament. She is also a two-time medalist at the N.C. Women’s Wrestling Invitational; Horan captured a silver medal in the 113A class in 2021, then won the 114-pound Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship in 2022.

Horan competed in the 117-pound weight class at nationals.

The Granite Bear won her first two matches via fall in the 32-person bracket. Horan led Oregon’s Arianne Korish 3-1 before pinning her in the second period, then led Texas’ Alyssa Martinez 13-2 when she picked up the win.

Horan and Minnesota’s Rian Grunwald were engaged in a tight 7-4 match when Grunwald picked up the win via fall. Grunwald went on to finish fifth in the 117 bracket.

Hope bounced back in the consolation round to defeat Aubrey Burns of Indiana. Horan reached the All-American status with the 7-6 decision victory.

The next rounds would short out the order in which the top eight finished. Indiana’s Phoebe Dowty defeated Horan via fall in the second period, then went on to finish fourth overall. Hope then ran into Texas’ Bayley Trang in the seventh-place match and was pinned late in the first period.

Price

Jeremiah Price capped off his junior season at Surry Central by winning his third NCHSAA State Championship. He was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A Division at the state championship.

Price, an N.C. State University commit, won his 100th career high school match during the 2021-22 season. Jeremiah also helped Surry Central win the Foothills 2A Conference Championship as well as the Midwest 2A Regional Championship.

Price went on to represent Team NC at the USMC/USAW Junior and 16U Nationals. The National Tournament was held July 16-22 in Fargo, North Dakota.

Jeremiah competed in the 152-pound weight class of the Junior Freestyle division, which featured 121 wrestlers.

Price opened the tournament with a dominant win over Minnesota’s Joshua Route. The Golden Eagle led 15-4 before pinning his opponent late in the second period. He followed with another second-period win via fall in the Round of 64, this time defeating Nebraska’s Adam Kruse.

Price made it to the final 16 competitors with a decision win over Iowa’s Carter Martinson. After Martinson took a 4-0 lead in the first period, Price scored five unanswered points to secure the victory.

Jeremiah ran into New Jersey’s William Henckel in the Round of 16 and was defeated via third-period fall. Henckel went on to finish fourth overall.

The three-time state champion bounced back in the consolation bracket by rattling off three consecutive wins: a 6-2 decision against Indiana’s Hunter May, a 10-8 decision against Maryland’s Paul Ognissanti and a win via fall against Wisconsin’s Zane Licht.

The trio of consolation wins guaranteed Price a spot in the top eight, with the next two matches deciding the final order of the All-Americans. Price was defeated by North Dakota’s Boeden Greenley via 7-4 decision, then lost via fall to Wisconsin’s Charlie Millard in the seventh-place match.

This is not Jeremiah’s first time earning All-American Honors. He most recently finished third overall in the 2021 Grappler Fall Classic held October 1-3 in Myrtle Beach.

