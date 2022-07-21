Surry announces volleyball recruiting class

DOBSON – The Surry Community volleyball team looks to build on last year’s success in which the Lady Knights captured the Region 10 Western Division Championship while being nationally ranked.
The Knights finished the season 24-5 while being ranked in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) poll during the season.
“There are high expectations in our gym to be great and build upon the success of last year’s team,” said Surry coach Caleb Gilley.
The Lady Knights recruiting class will welcome eight new players to campus this fall: Hannah Broman, Bella Cline, McKinley Duncan, Laci Hash, Pachia Khang, Anna Martin, Kara Moore and Coree Parker.
“We lost some really talented players, but we also lost some key leadership,” Gilley said. “If we can find the leadership it takes to be successful, then I think we will be just as good, if not better than last year’s team. The incoming freshman are going to be counted on from day one. I feel like between them and our sophomores, we have the pieces to compete at the national level again.”
The Lady Knights open the 2022 season on August 19 in the Cape Fear Invitational Tournament in Wilmington, NC. Surry’s home opener is set for August 23 against Rockingham Community College at 6:30 pm.
Hannah Broman
Alleghany High School
6’1” Middle Blocker
Coach Gilley on Hannah Broman: “Hannah is another big and physical player. She was a big part of the success of Alleghany High School the last few seasons. Hannah will be someone that her blocking and power will be a big tool for us this season.”
Bella Cline
Galax High School
6’0” Middle Blocker
Coach Gilley on Bella Cline: “Bella is another talented middle that comes with a great work ethic. I am excited to see how much Bella develops as a player throughout the season. I think she has the tools to be a great player and with her work ethic, I think she will be successful.”
McKinley Duncan
Northview Academy
6’3” Outside Hitter/Right-side
Coach Gilley on McKinley Duncan: “McKinley was the Player of the Year in her Region in Tennessee, and we look forward to her bringing that talent into our gym. She is a physical blocker and can swing from either pin which will be good for us as it allows us to move her around to find mismatches.”
Laci Hash
Galax High School
5’5” Libero/Defensive Specialist
Coach Gilley on Laci Hash: “Laci was a big part of Galax High School’s recent success in volleyball. She brings quality ball control along with a great personality into our gym.”
Pachia Khang
Maiden High School
5’5” Libero/Defensive Specialist
Coach Gilley on Pachia Khang: “Pachia will instantly be able to bring ball control into our gym. She is a great outdoor player who will benefit from that experience. We lost three really experienced ball control kids from our team last year so Laci and Pachia will help bridge that gap for us.”
Anna Martin
South Stokes High School
5’8” Outside Hitter/Right-side
Coach Gilley on Anna Martin: “Anna will bring leadership into our gym and depth at our pin position. She has had to be a go-to player for her high school team the last four seasons. Anna has a good swing and has proven to be someone that can score points.”
Kara Moore
Wheatmore High School
5’6” Setter
Coach Gilley on Kara Moore: “Kara is an athletic and quick setter that comes from one of the more successful programs in the state at Wheatmore High School. She was unable to play her senior season because of an injury, but she has worked hard in physical therapy, and I think she will come in our gym and immediately help us.”
Coree Parker
Southwest Guilford High School
6’1” Middle Blocker
Coach Gilley on Coree Parker: “Coree is a physical and experienced player. She has played at the highest of levels and been successful. She was originally committed to UNC-Charlotte out of high school, so we are happy to have a terminal middle of her level in our gym.”