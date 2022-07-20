East Surry hosts 7-on-7 vs. Reynolds, North Iredell

July 19, 2022
Jackson Ferris sat anxiously on the deck of Chase & Charli’s Restaurant Sunday night waiting to hear his name called.
After more than three hours and 46 picks, the Mount Airy native – surrounded by his family and closest friends – had a monumental weight lifted off his shoulders thanks to an announcement from former Cy Young Award winner Rick Sutcliffe.
“With the 47th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs select Jackson Ferris – a left-handed pitcher from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.”
Jackson, 18, is the son of Jason and Lena Ferris. He also has one brother, Spencer.
Ferris is a two-time MaxPreps All-American at IMG. Over two seasons at the school, Ferris went 16-0 on the mound with a 0.80 ERA and threw 189 strikeouts in 105 innings.
IMG finished 23-2 this past season and ranked No. 4 in the nation by MaxPreps. Ferris went 8-0 with a 1.03 ERA and threw 103 strikeouts in 54.1 innings.
Jackson played his first two seasons of high school ball at Mount Airy before transferring in mid-2020.
The full results from the first two rounds of the MLB Draft, provided by the Associated Press, are listed below:
Round One
1. Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater H.S., Okla.
2. Arizona Diamondbacks, Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan H.S., Ga.
3. Texas Rangers, Kumar Rocker, RHP, Farragut, Tenn.
4. Pittsburgh Pirates, Termarr Johnson, SS, Mays H.S., Ga.
5. Washington Nationals, Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy, Fla.
6. Miami Marlins, Jacob Berry, 3B, LSU.
7. Chicago Cubs, Cade Horton, RHP, Oklahoma.
8. Minnesota Twins, Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly.
9. Kansas City Royals, Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech.
10. Colorado Rockies, Gabriel Hughes, RHP, Gonzaga.
11. New York Mets, Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech.
12. Detroit Tigers, Jace Jung, 2B, Texas Tech.
13. Los Angeles Angels, Zach Neto, SS, Campbell.
14. New York Mets, Jett Williams, SS, Rockwall-Heath H.S., Texas.
15. San Diego Padres, Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford H.S., Ga.
16. Cleveland Guardians, Chase DeLauter, OF, James Madison.
17. Philadelphia Phillies, Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman H.S., Nev.
18. Cincinnati Reds, Cam Collier, 3B, Chipola College.
19. Oakland Athletics, Daniel Susac, C, Arizona.
20. Atlanta Braves, Owen Murphy, RHP, Riverside Brookfield H.S., Ill.
21. Seattle Mariners, Cole Young, SS, North Allegheny H.S., Pa.
22. St. Louis Cardinals, Cooper Hjerpe, LHP, Oregon St.
23. Toronto Blue Jays, Brandon Barriera, LHP, American Heritage School, Fla.
24. Boston Red Sox, Mikey Romero, SS, Orange Lutheran H.S., Calif.
25. New York Yankees, Spencer Jones, OF, Vanderbilt.
26. Chicago White Sox, Noah Schultz, LHP, Oswego East H.S., Ill.
27. Milwaukee Brewers, Eric Brown Jr., SS, Coastal Carolina.
28. Houston Astros, Drew Gilbert, OF, Tennessee.
29. Tampa Bay Rays, Xavier Isaac, 1B, East Forsyth H.S., N.C.
30. San Francisco Giants, Reggie Crawford, TWP, UConn.
Compensation Picks
31. Colorado Rockies, Sterlin Thompson, OF, Florida.
32. Cincinnati Reds, Sal Stewart, 3B, Westminster Christian School, Fla.
Competitive Balance-Round A
33. Baltimore Orioles, Dylan Beavers, OF, California.
34. Arizona Diamondbacks, Landon Sims, RHP, Mississippi St.
35. Atlanta Braves, JR Ritchie, RHP, Bainbridge H.S., Wash.
36. Pittsburgh Pirates, Thomas Harrington, RHP, Campbell.
37. Cleveland, Justin Campbell, RHP, Oklahoma St.
38. Colorado Rockies, Jordan Beck, OF, Tennessee.
39. San Diego Padres, Robby Snelling, LHP, McQueen H.S., Nev.
Round Two
40. Los Angeles Dodgers, Dalton Rushing, C, Louisville.
41. Boston Red Sox, Cutter Coffey, SS, Liberty H.S., Calif.
42. Baltimore Orioles, Max Wagner, 3B, Clemson.
43. Arizona Diamondbacks, Ivan Melendez, 1B, Texas.
44. Pittsburgh Pirates, Hunter Barco, LHP, Florida.
45. Washington Nationals, Jake Bennett, LHP, Oklahoma.
46. Miami Marlins, Jacob Miller, Liberty Union H.S., Ohio.
47. Chicago Cubs, Jackson Ferris, LHP, IMG Academy, Fla.
48. Minnesota Twins, Connor Prielipp, LHP, Alabama.
49. Kansas City Royals, Cayden Wallace, 3B, Arkansas.
50. Colorado Rockies, Jackson Cox, Toutle Lake H.S., Wash.
51. Detroit Tigers, Peyton Graham, SS, Oklahoma.
52. New York Mets, Blade Tidwell, RHP, Tennessee.
53. San Diego Padres, Adam Mazur, RHP, Iowa.
54. Cleveland Guardians, Parker Messick, LHP, Florida St.
55. Cincinnati Reds, Logan Tanner, C, Mississippi St.
56. Oakland Athletics, Henry Bolte, OF, Palo Alto H.S., Calif.
57. Atlanta Braves, Cole Phillips, RHP, Boerne H.S., Texas.
58. Seattle Mariners, Tyler Locklear, 3B, VCU.
59. St. Louis Cardinals, Brycen Mautz, LHP, San Diego.
60. Toronto Blue Jays, Josh Kasevich, SS, Oregon.
61. New York Yankees, Drew Thorpe, RHP, Cal Poly.
62. Chicago White Sox, Peyton Pallette, RHP, Arkansas.
63. Milwaukee Brewers, Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Crowder College.
64. Houston Astros, Jacob Melton, OF, Oregon St.
65. Tampa Bay Rays, Brock Jones, OF, Stanford.
66. San Francisco Giants, Carson Whisenhunt, LHP, East Carolina.
Competitive Balance-Round B
67. Baltimore Orioles, Jud Fabian, OF, Florida.
68. Minnesota Twins, Tanner Schobel, SS, Virginia Tech.
69. Oakland Athletics, Clark Elliott, OF, Michigan.
70. Tampa Bay Rays, Chandler Simpson, SS, Georgia Tech.
71. Tampa Bay Rays, Ryan Cermak, OF, Illinois St.
72. Milwaukee Brewers, Robert Moore, SS, Arkansas.
73. Cincinatti Reds, Justin Boyd, OF, Oregon St.
74. Seattle Mariners, Walter Ford, RHP, Pace H.S., Fla.
Compensation Picks
75. New York Mets, Nick Morabito, OF, Gonzaga College H.S., D.C.
76. Atlanta Braves, Blake Burkhalter, RHP, Auburn.
77. Toronto Blue Jays, Tucker Toman, SS, Hammond School, S.C.
78. Toronto Blue Jays, Cade Doughty, 2B, LSU.
79. Boston Red Sox, Roman Anthony, OF, Stoneman Douglas H.S., Fla.
80. Houston Astros, Andrew Taylor, RHP, Central Michigan