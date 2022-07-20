Locals compete in NCCA All-Star games

Mia McMillen and her family snap a picture with D.J. Reader, a defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals that served as the guest speaker for the East-West All-Stars banquet. Pictured, from left: Sara McMillen, Mia McMillen, D.J. Reader, Josh McMillen and Sandy White.
Golden Eagle Athletics
Sam Whitt and Layton Allen are pictured with their families and high school head coach at the N.C. Coaches Association banquet ahead of the East-West All-Star games. Pictured, from left: Jennifer Allen, Will Allen, Layton Allen, Trent Lowman, Steve Whitt, Laura Whitt and Sam Whitt.
Cardinal Athletics
Members of the Surry Central girls basketball coaching staff join Mia McMillen at the East-West All-Star game. Pictured, from left: Mason Midkiff, Sarah Bruce, McMillen and Mandy Holt.
Golden Eagle Athletics
Members of East Surry’s coaching staff are pictured with former Cardinals Layton Allen and Sam Whitt following an All-Star practice. Pictured, from left: Randy Marion, Trent Lowman, Layton Allen, Sam Whitt, Steve Whitt and Darrin Haywood.
Cardinal Athletics
Mia McMillen, right, goes up strong for a layup while being defended by the East’s Kayla Friend.
Eakin Howard Photography
GREENSBORO — Three members of the Class of 2022 represented their Surry County high schools one final time as part of the N.C. Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star games.
Surry Central’s Mia McMillen took part in the East-West All-Star Women’s Basketball Game, which took place at the Greensboro Coliseum on July 11. East Surry’s Layton Allen and Sam Whitt competed in the East-West All-Star Football Game held on July 13 at Grimsley High School’s Robert B. Jamieson Stadium.
The NCCA sponsors five All-Star games annually for recent high school graduates: girls soccer, boys soccer, girls basketball, boys basketball and football.
McMillen
The first Women’s East-West All-Star Basketball Game was held in 1975 and has since been held at the Greensboro Coliseum annually. The 2020 Games were cancelled due to the pandemic, but resumed in 2021.
McMillen is the first Surry Central girls basketball player to be selected for the East-West All-Star game. She’s also the third athlete from Surry Central to be selected for any East-West All-Star Game, joining Benny Callahan (basketball, 1975) and Michael Richardson (Soccer, 2003).
During her senior year, McMillen averaged 21.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.2 steals, 2.8 assists and 0.5 blocks while playing more than 31 minutes per game. She had four games of at least 30 points, 14 games of 20 or more points, 18 games of 15 or more points and scored at least 10 points in all 22 games. She also scored her 1,000th-career point as a senior.
Mia was named FH2A Conference Co-Player of the Year and recognized on the All-District team. She also represented the West in the Triad High School All-Star Classic.
McMillen helped the West basketball team defeat the East 62-55. She scored five points, grabbed four rebounds, and added one steal in 16 minutes.
The West’s Kate Hollifield, of Shelby High School, was named MVP of the game with 18 points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block.
McMillen will continue her athletic career in college, just not in basketball. She will attend Limestone University to play volleyball.
Allen and Whitt
The first East-West All-Star Football Game was played in 1949. Like the Basketball All-Star Game, the Football East-West Game was cancelled in 2020 before returning in 2021.
With Whitt and Allen’s inclusion in this year’s game, East Surry has now been represented in the All-Star game 18 times across all three sports and 11 times in football. The duo were preceded by the following Cardinal football players/coaches:
Earl Sheppard in 1965, Bill Edwards in 1967, Jody Hooder in 1984, Clifford Cain and coach David Diamont in 1985, Daniel Lynch in 2000, Davey Diamont and coach David Diamont in 2008, and Quincy Smith in 2020.
Whitt, an offensive lineman, was an All-Conference player all four years of high school and Northwest 1A Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year his junior year. He started in three state championship games – including East Surry’s 2019 1AA State Championship win – as well as four regional championship games.
This past season, Whitt and the “Fat Cowboys” offensive line helped East Surry put up 426.1 total yards per game. The Cardinals ran for 173.3 YPG and passed for 252.8.
Allen was named an All-Conference player his senior year after etching his name in the Cards’ record book. Allen, a wide receiver, graduates as the team’s all-time leader in single-season receptions (83), career receptions (123) and is in the top five of every receiving category. His 83 receptions for 1,294 yards led the 2A division in 2021.
Both Cardinals were named starters for the West’s offense: Whitt at right guard and Allen at receiver.
The West dominated their way to a 33-14 win. The victors racked up 356 total yards on 65 offensive plays while allowing just 119 yards. Allen grabbed two receptions for 33 yards.
The West’s Jabrii Carolina (Thomasville HS) was the game’s Most Valuable Offensive Player, and Brub Hines (R-S Central HS) was the Most Valuable Defensive Player.
Both Allen and Whitt will continue their football careers at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports