North Surry Youth Football Camp set for July 22

The 2021-22 North Surry Varsity Football team poses for a picture in front of the team’s new scoreboard prior to the 2021 season.

Head football coach Jackson Smith will lead the 2022 North Surry Youth Football Camp on July 22.

Head football coach Jackson Smith will lead the 2022 North Surry Youth Football Camp on July 22.

North Surry's Jahreece Lynch (3) shrugs off double coverage to make a catch against West Stokes.

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) shrugs off double coverage to make a catch against West Stokes.

North Surry High School will host its Youth Football Camp on July 22.

The camp, which is open to rising first graders through rising ninth graders, will be held at Charlie Atkins Stadium from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost of registration is $40 and includes a t-shirt.

Payment will be accepted in either cash or checks made out to North Surry High School. Payment will need to be dropped off, mailed to North Surry at 2440 W. Pine Street or accepted on the day of the camp.

Registration forms can be found at bit.ly/3ocOy5z

The camp will be led by Varsity Head Coach Jackson Smith, the North Surry Coaching Staff, as well as current and former Greyhound players.

A message from the coaching staff: “The North Surry Youth Football Camp will provide young athletes with individual instruction, competitive drills/games and a positive learning environment. Our goal is to create a foundation for athletes to build upon; no matter their football background.”

With questions, contact Coach Smith at smithjac@surry.k12.nc.us