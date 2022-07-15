Tucker Named WGCA All-American Scholar

July 15, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
Staff Report
<p>Hadly Tucker</p>

Hadly Tucker

Recent Surry Community College graduate Hadly Tucker was named an All-American Scholar by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — The Women’s Golf Coaches Association recently announced Surry Community College’s Hadly Tucker as an All-American Scholar Team selection for the 2021-22 year.

The criteria for being named to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team is some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. Student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.50 grade point average during the academic year while participating in college golf.

“We are very proud of Hadly as a student-athlete in earning this prestigious award,” said Surry athletic director Mark Tucker. “Her pursuit of excellence in the classroom was rewarded by receiving this honor.”

Hadly finished eighth overall in the Sandhills Flyers Invitational hosted by the Longleaf Golf Course in Southern Pines. The East Surry graduate recorded her highest finish at fourth overall in the Davidson-Davie Storm Invitational hosted by Colonial Country Club in Thomasville.

“While Hadly was new to golf, she made improvements throughout the season,” Mark said.

Tucker graduated from Surry this past spring with an Associate in Arts degree. She will be pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro starting this fall.

The WGCA, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition.

Today, the WGCA represents over 600 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.