Surry Central hosts Golden Eagle Tennis Camp

Campers, counselors and coaches at the first-ever Golden Eagle Tennis Camp gather for a group photo.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central varsity boys tennis coach Mason Midkiff, right, shows Maya Gonzalez how to hold her racket when playing at the net.

Hannah Pardue, a 2019 Surry Central graduate and current member of the Guilford College tennis team, runs a drill at the Golden Eagle Tennis Camp.

Wyatt Miller hits a powerful forehand at the Golden Eagle Tennis Camp.

Jackson McCraw, left, and Sam Hiatt high-five during a game of baseball tennis.

Emme Martin works on her two-handed backhand.

Jennifer Cazares gets back into the game of baseball tennis by catching another player’s hit.

Graham Miller looks to hold the top spot in a game of king of the court.

Kali Phillips uses the hitting machine to practice her forehand.

Surry Central High School hosted the first-ever Golden Eagle Tennis Camp July 12-14.

The camp was led by Surry Central boys tennis coach Mason Midkiff, as well as current/former members of the boys and girls varsity tennis teams.