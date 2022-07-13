Surry Community holds youth volleyball camp

Nearly 80 campers came out to Surry Community College’s annual volleyball camp between July 11-13.

Campers take part in attacking drills.

Cory Smith | The News

Campers take part in attacking drills.

Surry Community's Laci Hash, left, assists a camper with passing.

SCC Knights Athletics

Surry Community’s Laci Hash, left, assists a camper with passing.

Surry Community College's Michelle Thao demonstrates proper attacking form.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Community College’s Michelle Thao demonstrates proper attacking form.

Surry Community College's Anna Stevens coaches a group of campers during team play.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Community College’s Anna Stevens coaches a group of campers during team play.

Surry's Emma Freed, left, congratulates a camper.

SCC Knights Athletics

Surry’s Emma Freed, left, congratulates a camper.

Surry Community's Pachia Khang, left, instructs a camper during the Lady Knights' volleyball camp.

SCC Knights Athletics

Surry Community’s Pachia Khang, left, instructs a camper during the Lady Knights’ volleyball camp.

Campers and staff break it down at the end of camp.

SCC Knights Athletics

Campers and staff break it down at the end of camp.

DOBSON — The Surry Community College volleyball team hosted its annual youth camp July 11-13.

The camp was held in the campus gym and consisted of 78 campers ranging from rising fourth graders to rising eighth graders. Coaches and members of the Surry volleyball team instructed each camper in the areas of serving, passing, spiking, digging and other skills during the camp.

“We had a tremendous camp, and all of those that attended received some great instruction from our players and coaches,” said head coach Caleb Gilley. “Our college team members did an outstanding job with helping teach and develop the fundamentals of volleyball. Hopefully this camp helped to spark an interest in young girls to play volleyball. There are a lot of very talented young volleyball players in our area.”

Several campers earned individual honors by grade.

Fourth Grade

Coaches Award: Lori Lynn Whitaker

Hustle Award: Ila Wilmoth

Server of the Week Award: Hannah Smith

Camper of the Wee Award: Ada King

Fifth Grade

Hustle Award: Amelia Chilton

Server of the Week Award: Adelyn Wall

Camper of the Wee Award: Lilyana Mathis

Sixth Grade

Hustle Award: Lyla Stanley

Server of the Week Award: Sammi Moser

Camper of the Wee Award: Peyton Cameron

Seventh Grade

Hustle Award: Savannah Collins

Server of the Week Award: Rozlyn Oakley/Lilie Allen

Camper of the Wee Award: Makenzie Wall

Eighth Grade

Hustle Award: Kentlee Phillips

Server of the Week Award: Alyssa Jenkins

Camper of the Wee Award: Mae Danley

At the conclusion of the camp, several door prizes and awards were presented along with all participants receiving a camp shirt.

Surry Community is coming off a 24-5 season finishing as Region 10 Western Division Champions along with being ranked nationally by the NJCAA. The Lady Knights will open up the 2022 fall volleyball season on August 19 traveling to Wilmington for the Cape Fear Invitational Tournament. Surry’s home opener is scheduled for August 23 at 6:30 pm against Rockingham.

For more information on Surry volleyball, visit knights.surry.edu

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports