Millennium wins NCHSAA Scholar-Athlete Awards

July 13, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0

Three MCA teams recognized at Coaches Clinic

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Millennium Charter outdoor track and field teams were both awarded the NCHSAA’s Scholar-Athlete Team Award for the 2021-22 school year.

Lion Athletics

<p>Millennium Charter Academy Athletic Director Rodney King, right, receives the Scholar-Athlete Team Award from NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.</p> <p>Lion Athletics</p>

Millennium Charter Academy Athletic Director Rodney King, right, receives the Scholar-Athlete Team Award from NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.

Lion Athletics

<p>The 2020-21 Millennium Charter softball team earned a perfect 4.0 GPA as a team.</p> <p>Lion Athletics</p>

The 2020-21 Millennium Charter softball team earned a perfect 4.0 GPA as a team.

Lion Athletics

Three teams from Millennium Charter Academy were recognized for their academic achievement at the 2022 N.C. Coaches Association’s annual Coaching Clinic.

Both the Lions’ boys and girls outdoor track teams from this past spring were awarded the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) Scholar-Athlete Team Award.

The Award is given in every sport to the team that recorded the highest combined grade point average. There were more than 420 eligible NCHSAA member schools for the 2021-22 school year.

Millennium’s girls track team had a perfect 4.0 GPA, and the boys team had a 3.7 GPA.

In addition to the track awards given to teams competing in the 2021-22 school year, MCA also had a team from the 2020-21 school year recognized. The Lions’ softball team from spring 2021 was also presented the Scholar-Athlete Team Award in just the school’s first year as an NCHSAA member.

Millennium’s softball team also had a combined 4.0 GPA.

“Our athletes are students first, and they are required to put a lot of hard work in their academics at MCA in order to play sports,” said Athletic Director Rodney King. “MCA athletes are held to a very high academic standard due to the rigorous academic classes. Ninety-five percent of our student-athletes have a 3.5 or higher GPA.

“Being recognized by NCHSAA for having the highest team GPAs in men’s and women’s track and softball was a great honor, and we at MCA are proud of how hard our student-athletes work to maintain such high GPAs while also excelling athletically in their sports.”

Awards for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years were presented at this year’s Coaches Clinic since no clinic was held the past two years due to the pandemic.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports