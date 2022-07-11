Cardinals win FH2A Conference Cup

East Surry’s boys swim team shows off the Foothills 2A Conference Championship.
Submitted Photo
The Surry Central girls cross country team captured the Foothills 2A Conference Championship in the fall of 2021.
Cory Smith | The News
The North Surry Greyhounds swept the Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championships in 2022.
Keshuan Tillman | Special to the News
The Surry Central wrestling team celebrates the program’s fourth-consecutive conference tournament championship.
Cory Smith | The News
The North Surry Lady Greyhounds pose with the 2021-22 Foothills 2A Conference Championship.
Submitted Photo
East Surry’s golf team secured the Foothills 2A Conference Championship on their way to winning the 2A State Championship in 2022.
Submitted Photo
Surry Central won the Foothills 2A Conference Boys Tennis Championship in 2022, marking the program’s first conference title in well over a decade.
Cory Smith | The News
The North Surry Greyhounds won the school’s first-ever Conference Tournament Championship in girls golf in 2021.
Submitted Photo
The East Surry Cardinals were named the Foothills 2A Conference Cup Champions for the 2021-22 school year.
East Surry has now won a Conference Cup each of the past four years. The Cards’ previous three Cup victories came as part of the Northwest 1A Conference.
The Wells Fargo Conference Cup is a companion to the Wells Fargo Cup and recognizes schools with the best overall interscholastic athletic performances within individual conferences. In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.
Since the FH2A Conference is composed of seven schools, teams were awarded seven points for each conference championship victory. Second-place finishes earned a school six points, third-place finishes earned five points and one fewer through seventh place.
If schools tied in the final standings, each team would split an equal amount of points. For example: West Wilkes and Forbush tied for first in softball, so instead of one getting seven points and the other getting six points, both teams received 6.5 points.
Schools that did not have enough participants to compete as a team in a particular sport weren’t given any points in that sport.
The full standings for the FH2A Conference Cup are below:
1. East Surry 109
2. Surry Central 102.5
3. Forbush 98.5
4. North Surry 89.5
5. Wilkes Central 83.5
6. West Wilkes 52.5
7. North Wilkes 35.5
East Surry won seven conference championships out of 21 total sports. The Cardinals won conference titles in: football, volleyball, girls tennis, boys indoor track, boys swimming, baseball and boys golf.
East also finished second in three sports – boys basketball (tied), girls indoor track and boys tennis – and third in three sports – girls basketball (tied), girls swim and girls soccer.
The Cards fielded a team in all 21 sports, finished outside the top three in eight sports, didn’t finish last in any sport and only finished sixth once.
FH2A Conference Cup Runner-up Surry Central won five conference championships: girls cross country, wrestling, girls indoor track, girls outdoor track and boys tennis.
The Golden Eagles finished second in six sports – boys cross country, boys soccer, football (tied), girls tennis (tied), boys indoor track and girls swimming – and third in four sports – volleyball, boys swimming, boys outdoor track and boys golf.
Surry Central fielded a team in 20-of-21 sports, only finished outside the top three in four sports and only finished seventh once.
Just behind Surry Central was Forbush, who most recently won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Cup in 2020-21. Forbush was joined in the WPAC by North Surry and Surry Central from 2013-2021.
Despite only winning conference championships in two sports – boys soccer and softball (tied) – Forbush was runner-up in 10 sports: football (tied), girls tennis (tied), girls basketball, boys basketball (tied), boys swimming, baseball, girls outdoor track, boys outdoor track, boys golf and girls soccer.
The Falcons fielded teams in 20-of-21 sports, finished outside the top three in six sports and had one seventh-place finish.
North Surry, who finished fourth in the Conference Cup standings, won four conference championships in 2021-22. The Greyhounds finished first in: girls golf, girls basketball, boys basketball and girls swimming.
North Surry also tied for second in football, and finished third in: girls cross country, boys soccer, boys indoor track and baseball (tied). The Hounds fielded 21-of-21 teams, finished outside the top three in 12 sports and finished seventh once.
Wilkes Central, who finished fifth in the FH2A Cup standings, was the only other team to win multiple conference titles. The Eagles won conference championships in the following sports: boys cross country, boys outdoor track and girls soccer.
Wilkes Central finished second in two sports – girls cross country and girls golf – and finished third in three sports: girls basketball (tied), girls indoor track and softball. The Wilkes Eagles fielded teams in all 21 sports, finished outside the top three in 13 sports and never finished seventh.
Wilkes Central and East Surry were the only two FH2A teams that fielded all 21 teams and never finished in seventh place.
West Wilkes won its only conference title by tying Forbush in the softball standings. The Blackhawks finished second in both volleyball and wrestling, then finished third in baseball (tied) and girls outdoor track.
West Wilkes fielded 17-of-21 sports, finished outside the three in 10 sports and finished seventh once.
North Wilkes did not finish in the top two of any sport, but finished third in both girls golf and wrestling. The Vikings fielded 18-of-21 sports, finished outside the top three in 16 sports and finished seventh in nine sports.
