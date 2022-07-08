All-Conference Spotlight: Boys Track

Each of the five local public high schools honored a select few senior student-athletes as part of their year-end awards.

Some schools based the awards on athletic achievement alone, while others factored in athletic and academic success.

Information for the award requirements and winners was provided by each respective school.

East Surry High School

The Cardinals recognized a Male and Female Athlete of the Year. Rosie Craven was named Female Athlete of the Year, and Cooper Motsinger was named Male Athlete of the Year.

Craven was a three-sport athlete that played tennis, basketball and softball. She earned All-Conference Honors in tennis and softball, and was an All-Conference Honorable Mention in basketball.

Craven helped the Lady Cards tennis team win the Foothills 2A Conference Championship. Individually, she was a regional qualifier in the 2A singles bracket.

Rosie, the salutatorian for East Surry’s Class of 2022, plans to attend N.C. State University.

Motsinger earned All-Conference Honors in four sports as a senior: cross country, indoor track, tennis and outdoor track.

He was part of one team conference championship, which he won with the Cardinals’ indoor track team, and two individual conference championships, winning titles in the FH2A outdoor track 3,200-meter run and the FH2A Singles Championship. Motsinger also won the 2A Midwest Regional Singles Championship, was a state semifinalist in the 2A Tennis State Championship and was a state qualifier in cross country.

Cooper, the valedictorian for East Surry’s Class of 2022, plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

Millennium Charter Academy

The Lions selected one male and one female as recipients for the school’s Scholar Athlete Award.

Each award is given annually to a Millennium Charter senior who best exemplifies the combined ideals of MCA scholarship and athletics.

The Female Scholar Athlete of the Year was Sophia Gomez.

Sophia played soccer for three years at Millennium. She also played softball and competed in track and field during her junior year.

Gomez plans to attend N.C. State University.

The Male Scholar Athlete of the Year was Hartley Devore.

Devore was a four-sport athlete that competed in cross country, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field, and baseball.

Hartley was a regional qualifier in cross country in the fall.

Over the winter, Devore was a conference champion by winning the 4×800-meter relay in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Championship. He also earned All-Conference Honors in the 4×400 relay.

In the spring, Devore was a regional qualifier in the 4×800 relay.

He plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

Mount Airy High School

The Granite Bears honored one male and one female student-athlete that had the highest academic averages in the Class of 2022

Calissa Watson was named the winner of the 2021-22 Delana Chilton Award.

Watson was Mount Airy’s valedictorian for the Class of 2022. Calissa was part of the Granite Bears’ volleyball team that won its first conference tournament championship in 29 years.

She plans to attend East Carolina University.

Mount Airy High named Dylan Tilley the winner of the 2021-22 Alan McGee Award.

Tilley, who finished as the Bears’ salutatorian for the Class of 2022, was a member of the Mount Airy’s football and tennis teams.

Mount Airy won conference championships in both football and tennis, while reaching the 1A West Regional Semifinals in each sport as well.

Tilley plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill.

North Surry High School

The Greyhounds recognized one male and one female as the top student-athletes in the Class of 2022. Each student-athlete must meet the following criteria:

Is a senior that participated in at least one athletic program all four years

Displays leadership and sportsmanship on and off the court

Maintains a high level of achievement in the classroom

Represents North Surry as an ambassador for all students

Is the epitome of the word student-athlete

Students are nominated by coaches, and all coaches vote on the names submitted.

The winner of the 2021-22 Don L. Smith Outstanding Female Athlete Award was Callie Allen.

Allen is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, ranks toward the top of her class and will graduate as an honors scholar. In addition to her academic accolades, she has participated in every possible athletic season all four years of high school.

In the fall, Callie was a three-year member of the volleyball team – with one season on varsity – before moving to cross country her senior year. Allen was FH2A Conference Female Runner of the Year, a regional qualifier and a state qualifier.

In the winter: Allen participated in basketball all four seasons with the varsity team. She earned All-Conference Honors three years, was FH2A Co-Player of the Year and an All-District selection as a senior and led the Greyhounds to the FH2A Championship in 2022.

In the spring: Allen was a four-year varsity soccer player that was named an All-Conference Honorable Mention as a senior.

Allen plans to attend either the University of Tennessee or Clemson University.

The winner of the 2021-22 Ron King Outstanding Male Athlete Award was Ethan Edwards.

Edwards is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, ranks toward the top of his class and will graduate as an honors scholar. In addition to his academic accolades, he was a four-year member of the baseball team where he overcame adversity to be a senior leader on and off the field.

As a freshman, Edwards was part of the JV Hounds baseball team but had his season ended prematurely after needing surgery. Although unable to return to the field that season, he returned to the team for practices and games to be a supportive teammate. Then, Edwards’ sophomore season on varsity was cut short after four games due to the pandemic.

The last two years, Ethan continued to be a member of the varsity team where he led by example through hard work and being a great teammate. His sportsmanship has been evident through good and bad times. His hard work was validated with an All-Conference selection as both a junior and a senior, and was part of the 2022 FH2A All-Tournament team.

Edwards led the team with a .533 batting average in 2022 hitting mainly leadoff.

He plans to attend N.C. State University.

Surry Central High School

The Golden Eagles honored two three-sport athletes as the school’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

Mia McMillen was named Surry Central Female Athlete of the Year. She participated in volleyball, basketball and outdoor track and field.

McMillen earned All-Conference Honors, recorded her 1,000th dig and helped Surry Central reach the second round of the state playoffs as a senior with the volleyball team. In total, she was an All-Conference selection all four years of volleyball.

Mia was named FH2A Conference Co-Player of the Year in basketball after averaging 21.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.2 steals, 2.8 assists and 0.5 blocks playing more than 31 minutes per game. She had four games of 30 or points, 14 games of 20 or more points, 18 games of 15 or more points and at least 10 points in all 22 games.

McMillen was also selected for the East-West All-Star Game, represented the West in the Triad High School All-Star Classic and had the second-most votes in All-District voting.

McMillen capped her senior year by winning the 2A State Championship in 300-meter hurdles. She was named FH2A Female Athlete of the Year for a second-consecutive year, won four individual conference titles and two regional championships.

In addition to her gold medal in 300 hurdles, McMillen: won a bronze medal in 100 hurdles, finished fifth in the long jump state championship and was sixth in the 4×200 relay state championship.

Mia plans to continue her volleyball career at Limestone University.

Dakota Mills was named Surry Central Male Athlete of the Year. He participated in football, basketball and baseball.

Mills led the Golden Eagles’ football team in receptions, receiving yards and yards per catch in 2021-22. Of Surry Central’s seven total receiving touchdowns, he caught six of them and was named an All-Conference selection.

Dakota led the varsity Eagles basketball team in both assists and steals while averaging 9.1 points. Once again, he was selected for the FH2A All-Conference team.

Mills had a historic baseball season for Surry Central. His 30 stolen bases are the most in school history and tied for the 19th-most in state history. His .568 batting average is the second-highest in school history and tied for 27th in state history.

Mills also led the Golden Eagles with five home runs, 42 runs scored and a .985 fielding percentage.

He plans to continue his baseball career, but is currently undecided on a destination.