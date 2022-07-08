All-Conference Spotlight: Boys Track

North Surry’s Jared Hiatt cruises over the bar at the 2A State High Jump Championship.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Surry Central’s Allen Huffman clears a line of hurdles while competing in a home meet.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Kyle Zinn competes in the 200-meter dash during a meet at Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Millennium Charter’s Calvin Devore runs his leg of the 4x800-meter relay at the 1 Midwest Regional Championship.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy prepares to launch a discus at the 1A State Championship.
Chaistine Spraker | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s Caden Ratcliff competes in the 800-meter run at the 1A State Championship.
Chaistine Spraker | Special to the News
Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales runs the final lap of the 3,200-meter run at the 2A State Championship.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Isaac Vaden releases the discus while competing at a Surry Central meet.
Cory Smith | The News
With the 2021-22 school year complete, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports during the spring.
Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC), and East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A).
No All-Conference Honorable Mentions were named in Outdoor Track and Field.
Student-athletes that earned All-Conference Honors in multiple events have the corresponding number listed after their name in parentheses
Boys Track and Field All-Conference
East Surry – Layton Allen, Lindann Fleming, Colby Johnson, Cooper Motsinger, Isaac Vaden (2), Kyle Zinn
Millennium Charter – no male All-Conference selections
Mount Airy – Connor Burrell (2), Declan Conner (2), Deric Dandy (2), Blake Hawks, Mason Hill, Tyler Mason, Caden Ratcliff (3), Caleb Reid (2), Mario Revels (2), Anthony Valadez, Ware Viers
North Surry – Jared Hiatt (3)
Surry Central – Isaac Eller, Allen Huffman (2), Ignacio Morales (3), Chris Nava, Josue Rodriguez
Boys season summary
East Surry finished fifth out of seven teams in the FH2A team standings, No. 11 of 26 teams at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship, and tied for No. 17 of 60 teams at the 2A State Championship.
Isaac Vaden swept the throwing events at the FH2A Championship by winning discus throw and shot put, Cooper Motsinger added a silver medal in the 3,200-meter run, and the relay team of Layton Allen, Kyle Zinn, Colby Johnson and Lindann Fleming finished second in the 4×100-meter relay.
Motsinger and Vaden went on to qualify for the state championship. Vaden won the 2A Midwest Regional Championship in discus throw while meeting the MileSplit US Second Team standard, and Motsinger finished fourth at regionals in the 3,200 meters. Vaden went on to win the 2A State Discus Championship, becoming East’s first-ever male track state champion, and Motsinger was No. 6 in the 3,200.
Millennium Charter finished sixth out of six teams in the NWPC team standings and No. 15 of 16 teams at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship.
Brody Krakenberg and Calvin Devore qualified for regionals as individuals, with Krakenberg competing in the 3,200 meters and Devore in the 800 meters. The pair also teamed with Hartley Devore and Isaac Shipley to compete in the 4×800 relay. The Lions did not send any male runners to the 1A State Championship.
Mount Airy finished third out of seven teams in the NW1A team standings and tied for No. 20 of 48 teams at the 1A State Championship. Team scores for the 1A West Regional Championship are not available on MileSplit.
Individually, four Granite Bears won conference titles: Caden Ratcliff in the 800 meters, Mario Revels in high jump, Deric Dandy in discus throw and Mason Hill in shot put. Blake Hawks and Declan Conner added individual silver medals: Hawks in the 200 meters and Conner in the 3,200 meters. Three Mount Airy relay teams finished second in their respective races: Connor Burrell, Tyler Mason, Caleb Reid and Dandy in the 4×100; Burrell, Reid, Ratcliff and Revels; Conner, Ratcliff, Ware Viers and Anthony Valadez in the 4×800.
Ratcliff and Hawks had second-place finishes at the 1A West Regional Championship; Ratcliff took silver in the 800 meters, and Hawks did so in triple jump. Dandy finished third in discus, and the 4×100 team of Revels, Burrell, Reid and Mason finished fourth.
The Bears’ 4×100 team wasn’t able to compete at the 1A State Championship due to an injury, but the three individuals did. Dandy finished fifth in discus, Hawks finished fifth in triple jump and Ratcliff finished fifth in the 800.
North Surry finished sixth out of seven teams in the FH2A team standings, No. 13 of 26 teams at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship, and tied for No. 15 of 60 teams at the 2A State Championship.
Jared Hiatt won all three of North Surry’s medals at the conference championship. Hiatt won the individual titles in long jump and triple jump, while finishing second in high jump. His mark in long jump met the MileSplit US Second Team Standard. Hiatt went on to win the 2A Midwest Regional high jump title and finish second in long jump, once against meeting the US Second Team standard. Hiatt won the 2A State Championship in long jump, and won a bronze medal in high jump.
Surry Central finished third out of seven teams in the FH2A team standings, No. 14 of 26 teams at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship, and tied for No. 31 of 60 teams at the 2A State Championship.
Ignacio Morales won the FH2A titles for the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, while also finishing second in the 800 meters. Allen Huffman won gold in the 300 hurdles, and joined Isaac Eller, Josue Rodriguez and Chris Nava on the Eagles’ 4×400 relay team that finished second. Morales and Huffman both qualified for the 2A State Championship, Morales by winning the 3,200 meters and Huffman for finishing third in the 300 hurdles at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship.
Morales went on to finish third in the 3,200 meters at the 2A State Championship, and Huffman was No. 15 in 300 hurdles.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports