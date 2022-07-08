Foothills Post 123 wraps up regular season

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Brady Edmonds (Surry Central HS ‘22) swings at a Post 81 pitch during Thursday’s regular season finale.

Carson Willoughby (East Surry HS '21) ends an inning with a catch in center field.

Cory Smith | The News

Carson Willoughby (East Surry HS ‘21) ends an inning with a catch in center field.

Daniel Shearin (Grayson County HS, Va. '22) hits a pop fly that lands just outside the right-field line.

Cory Smith | The News

Daniel Shearin (Grayson County HS, Va. ‘22) hits a pop fly that lands just outside the right-field line.

Beau Callahan (Elkin HS '23) takes a lead off first base.

Cory Smith | The News

Beau Callahan (Elkin HS ‘23) takes a lead off first base.

Zach Bryant (North Surry HS '21) throws for Post 123 during the third inning of Thursday's game.

Cory Smith | The News

Zach Bryant (North Surry HS ‘21) throws for Post 123 during the third inning of Thursday’s game.

Landon Jackson (Elkin HS '21) hits a hard grounder in the direction of second base.

Cory Smith | The News

Landon Jackson (Elkin HS ‘21) hits a hard grounder in the direction of second base.

The Foothills Post 123 Senior Legion team concluded its regular season with a home game against Eastern Randolph Post 81 on July 7.

Despite the scoreboard tilting in Randolph’s favor at the conclusion of Thursday’s game, the Foothills Senior Legion team came away with the victory due to an ineligible player on Post 81’s roster. The victory gave Post 123 win No. 13 on the season.

The Seniors finish the year 13-4 overall and 6-4 in conference competition, which is a vast improvement for the Mount Airy team compared to the past two seasons. The Post 123 Senior team went 0-17 in 2020 and 5-10 in 2021.

“The merging of West Stokes Seniors and Mount Airy Seniors to form the Foothills Seniors for 2022 has proved to be a great combination of talent and coaching that has helped us become more successful this season,” said coach Brian Hawks.

The 2022 Foothills team includes players from 10 different high schools in N.C. and Virginia: Mount Airy, East Surry, North Surry, Surry Central, Elkin, West Stokes, Carlisle School (Va.), Carroll County (Va.), Grayson County (Va.) and Patrick County (Va.).

The Seniors started the year 9-0. Eight of the team’s first nine wins came by multiple runs, with a 7-6 road victory over Greensboro being the team’s only one-run margin during that time.

Post 123 was 12-1 after its first month of competition. The team dropped its next three games in a five-day span, including back-to-back losses to the top-ranked team in Area III, Rowan County.

“Early on, our pitching and offense got the job done,” Hawks said. “But, as of late, that has been our Achilles’ heel, and is something we definitely have to turn around to win in the playoffs.”

The Post 123 Seniors begin the conference tournament against Mocksville-Davie. The first round is a best 2-of-3 series and is scheduled to run July 8-11 weather permitting. The winner of that series will take on the top-seeded Rowan team.

In addition to the Senior Legion team, Foothills Post 123 was able to field two junior squads in 2022. The Foothills Juniors are made up of all rising high school sophomores and juniors as well as a few rising seniors. Surry Pride primarily consists of rising high school freshman, with a few sophomores and juniors also on the team.

“Our future looks bright now that we have three teams and will possibly add a third Junior Team in 2023,” Hawks said. “The Foothills Juniors finished second in conference and made the playoffs, and our Surry Pride Team competed very well this season as a developmental team. The Stokes Juniors will also feed our senior team next year for what should be another great season for Post 123 baseball.”

“Special thanks to Mount Airy High School, East Surry High School and Surry Central High School and all of the coaches for their help making this season successful and for use of the facilities.”

