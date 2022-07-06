Cross Creek holds 15th McCullough Memorial Tournament

RANDLEMAN — East Surry’s baseball season came to an end Friday in a fourth-round playoff game against the defending 2A State Champion, Randleman.

The Cardinals were held to just two hits in their first true playoff road game in six years, while the home Tigers had 10 hits – including a trio of home runs. East couldn’t convert when it chances to put runs on the board, and Randleman made the Cards pay for any mistakes.

Randleman advances to the Regional Championship for the third-straight postseason with a 10-0 win.

“I told the kids that we had to play just about a perfect game to have a chance. We didn’t, and they made us pay,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman. “You tip your hat because they are the better team. There’s nothing else you can say about it really.”

Friday’s game marked East Surry’s fourth-consecutive appearance in the fourth round of the state playoffs, which is the second-longest active streak in the state among all classifications. The only team with more consecutive fourth-round appearances is Randleman, who competed in its 11th-straight in 2022. Since 2011, the Tigers have won two 2A State Titles and finished 2A State Runner-up three times.

“They’re so good and just relentless,” Freeman said. “One through nine, every single kid that they’ve got in the lineup takes great approaches and they don’t get fooled very often at the plate.”

Luke Brown and Anthony Ayers served as the Cards’ two pitchers against the Tigers (29-1). Brown faced 25 batters in 3.2 innings on the mound, allowing nine runs – including four earned runs – on eight hits, with five strikeouts and three walks. Ayers faced three batters to close the fourth inning and open the fifth, allowing one run on two hits.

“The score won’t show it, but Luke didn’t throw a bad game,” Freeman said, referencing costly fielding errors by the Cardinals that contributed to the five unearned runs. Freeman also mentioned the shallow outfield fence on the lines of Joe Brookshire field.

“With those first two home runs that put them up 4-0…I mean, they hit them well, but if we’re at our field or many other fields it’s at most a 1-0 lead,” Freeman said. [Luke] pitched well, it’s just that playing in this environment, at this field against this team was a different animal. They’re defending state champs for a reason, and they’re going to win states again.”

East Surry (24-2) put runners on base in the first, third and fifth innings. Leadoff Luke Bowman singled to start the game and was sacrificed over to second base, but was left on after a strikeout and a flyout.

In the third inning, Trey Armstrong was hit by a pitch and Folger Boaz rocked a double to move Armstrong to third with no outs. The Tigers met at the mound to regroup and it worked, as pitcher Drake Purvis struck the next three batters out.

Purvis, a sophomore left-handed pitcher committed to N.C. State, finished with nine strikeouts in five innings.

“Gotta give credit to Purvis,” Freeman said. “He buckled down when runners got on base, and we didn’t do what we needed to and execute in good situational approaches. That’s the difference between being in a game and still having a shot, to getting beat 10-0.”

Another Cardinal, Brett Clayton, was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning with one out. Randleman forced a double play to end the inning by catching a fly ball and getting the out at first.

East Surry finishes the year 24-2, and Freeman said the players have a lot to be proud of looking back on the season.

“The feeling right now stinks because you’re coming off of a loss, but I told the guys after the game not to let this game diminish what all we accomplished this season,” Freeman said. “I told them: ‘you bumped up to a new classification even though we’re still 1A size. We went 24-2. We made it to the fourth round against the defending 2A State Champions. It’s been one heck of a year.’

“I’m so thankful for the kids that I’ve got. They’re wonderful young men, competitive players and most importantly they’re good people. That makes it even easier and even better as a coach when you’ve got players that will play hard and love each other. It was a special season with a special group, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

East Surry had to come ready to play night in and night out, Freeman said, and added that was what pushed the team to get even better. He spoke of the “tremendous talent” in and around Surry County, and said it was evident by the close games the Cardinals had against the likes of North Surry, Forbush, Surry Central and West Stokes.

Following Friday’s game, Freeman gave a final salute to the Cardinal seniors: Bowman, Ayers, Armstrong, Peyton Inscore, Tristen Mason and Anthony Ward.

“You look back and these kids were sophomores when COVID hit, and several of them would’ve been part of a big run with that strong group that never got to play their senior season,” he said. “They took us on an amazing journey last year to a state championship appearance and played two tight games in the state finals.

“Then, they took us to a 24-2 season this year with a conference championship, a conference tournament championship and a fourth-round appearance – again, all while we are still pretty dang small and going against some pretty big and very good 2A teams. It’s a great group of kids, and I’m blessed to be their coach.

No. 1 Randleman faces No. 15 Community School of Davidson (17-6) in the West Regional Championship. The winner of the best 2-of-3 series in the West advances to the 2A State Championship Series to face the winner of the East’s No. 4 Whiteville (21-3) and No. 15 North Lenoir (19-8).

Scoring

East Surry – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X, X = 0

Randleman – 0, 4, 2, 3, 1, X, X = 10

