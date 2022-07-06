Cross Creek holds 15th McCullough Memorial Tournament

July 6, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
Staff Report

A field of 72 ladies from across North Carolina and Southwest Virginia competed on Thursday, June 23, at Cross Creek Country Club in the 15th Annual Janice McCullough Memorial Tournament.

The tournament, sponsored by the Cross Creek Ladies Golf Association, features a Captain’s Choice format.

Two teams tied for first place with a score of 64, but following a playoff on the card, the team of Beth Anne Aheron of Deep Springs Country Club in Stoneville; Linda Collier of Hallifax Country Club in Hallifax, VA; Joanne Harper of Mountain Aire Golf Club in Ashe County; and Barbara Berrier of Cross Creek, took first place, while the team of Kelly Peircy of Silo Run Golf Course in Boonville; Linda Lumsden of Hallifax Country Club; Laurie Trout of Mountain Aire Golf Club, and Travis Underhill of Cross Creek finished in second place.

The team of Bonnie Montgomery of Bryan Park Golf Course in Greensboro; Jean Johnson of New River Golf Club in Sparta; Linda Kiser of Pilot Mountain; and Natasha Parsons of Mountain Aire finished in third place with a score of 65.

Three teams tied for fourth place with scores of 68. Following another playoff on the card, the team of Beth Calhoun of Mooresville; Kim Spivey of Skyland Lakes Golf Club in Fancy Gap, VA; Laurie Borgerson of Tanglewood, and Sara Bryant of Cross Creek finished in 4th place while the team of Kim Webb of Cross Creek; Alice Hill of Blue Ridge Country Club in Galax, VA; Sherry Tarnok of Oak Valley Golf Club in Advance; and Erika Cowez of Cross Creek won fifth place.

The team of Susan Morris from The Country Club of Salisbury; Alice Connolly of Cross Creek; Alphy Brandt of Skyland Lakes; and Molly Griesner of New River won sixth place.

The tournament is held each year in memory of Janice McCoullough, who was an enthusiastic golfer, instrumental in establishing the inclusive invitational format, open to all female golfers, regardless of club affiliation.

Tournament chairman Gina Vogler wishes to thank McCullough Tile and Stone in Winston Salem for their major contribution to the success of the tournament over the years along with Brannock & Hiatt Furniture Company in Mount Airy.

The tournament is held each year on the third Thursday in June.