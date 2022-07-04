Lady Greyhounds hold team camp

July 4, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Callie Robertson (15) dishes to a teammate in transition.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Brooke Haynes (10) scores a fast-break layup.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Brooke Haynes (10) scores a fast-break layup.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Coach Shane Slate applauds the Lady Greyhounds.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Coach Shane Slate applauds the Lady Greyhounds.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Niya Smith (24) attacks the basket.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Niya Smith (24) attacks the basket.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Lady Bear Morgan Mayfield (3) navigates through a full-court press.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Lady Bear Morgan Mayfield (3) navigates through a full-court press.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Haylee Smith (32) elevates for a layup in a crowded lane.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Haylee Smith (32) elevates for a layup in a crowded lane.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Alissa Clabo (4) knocks down a 3-pointer for Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Alissa Clabo (4) knocks down a 3-pointer for Mount Airy.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Lady Greyhound Kayln Collins (22) launches a 3-point attempt.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Lady Greyhound Kayln Collins (22) launches a 3-point attempt.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Sidney Kate Venable (21) launches a shot from the perimeter.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Sidney Kate Venable (21) launches a shot from the perimeter.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) speeds past the defense for an open layup.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) speeds past the defense for an open layup.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry hosted six other schools in a two-day girls basketball team camp June 30-July 1.

The Lady Greyhounds welcomed Galax (Va.), East Wilkes and Ashe County on June 30. The following day, Mount Airy, North Wilkes, East Wilkes and Galax joined North Surry inside Ron King Gymnasium.

Teams competed round robin against other members of the camp, though not all teams competed in the same amount of games.

Each game featured two 20-minutes halves with running clocks. Clocks only stopped during timeouts and in the last minute of each game. Shooting fouls were worth one point plus possession unless the shot is made. Foul shots were only taken during the final minute of each half. Every team foul over seven was worth one point plus possession.

The two local teams that competed in the camp, North Surry and Mount Airy, are both coming off conference championship seasons.

North Surry won the Foothills 2A Conference Championship with a 10-2 record. The Lady Greyhounds finished 19-6 overall, and reached the Elite Eight of the 2A State Playoffs before losing to the eventual state champions. Callie Allen (‘22) was named FH2A Co-Player of the Year, and Shane Slate was named FH2A Coach of the Year.

Mount Airy won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship with a 12-0 record. The Granite Bears finished 15-9 overall, and reached the second round of the 1A State Playoffs. Grey Moore (‘22) was named NW1A Player of the Year, and Angela Mayfield was named Coach of the Year

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports