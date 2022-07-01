Post 123 vs. Disco Turkeys postponed

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Foothills Senior Legion coach Brian Hawks talks with No. 24 Ethan Ball (West Stokes HS ‘22) and No. 7 Logan Dowell (Mount Airy HS ‘22) during a June game against High Point-Thomasville.

Cory Smith | The News

The July 2 exhibition game between Foothills Senior Legion Post 123 and the Carolina Disco Turkeys has been postponed.

A reschedule date will be announced at a later time.

Post 123 closes out its regular season this week with back-to-back home games. Foothills (12-4) hosts North Stokes Sandy Ridge on July 5, then plays East Randolph Post 81 on July 6. Both games will be held at East Surry’s Barry Hall Field.

Foothills’ final two games of the regular season will determine the team’s playoff seeding. Playoffs begin July 8 and will be a best 2-of-3 series.