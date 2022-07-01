All-Conference Spotlight: Tennis

Foothills 2A Conference Coach of the Year Mason Midkiff, left, is pictured with the conference doubles champions Jacob Edmonds, center, and Josh Pardue.
Cory Smith | The News
Millennium Charter’s Luke Simpson volleys in the No. 1 singles match against Cornerstone Charter.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy No. 1 seed Georgie Kriek executes a slam in the top-seeded doubles match against Elkin.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger is crowned the winner of the Foothills 2A Conference Singles Championship.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry No. 1 seed Holdin Hall serves in a match against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
With the 2021-22 school year complete, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports during the spring.
Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC), and East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A).
All-Conference Honorable Mentions will include (HM) following the selection’s name.
Tennis All-Conference
East Surry – Nick Lowery, Cooper Motsinger, Kade Talton, Levi Watson, Lupe Chavez (HM), Noah Hopkins (HM)
Millennium Charter – Foster Baird, Zeke Harrison, Luke Simpson, Eric Sorrell
Mount Airy – Carson Hill, John Juno, Georgie Kriek (NW1A Player of the Year), Martin Cooke (HM), Kieran Slate (HM)
North Surry – Holdin Hall (HM), Jordan Inman (HM), Nathan Lattimore (HM), Ty Richardson (HM)
Surry Central – Brady Edmonds, Tripp McMillen, Josh Pardue (FH2A Player of the Year), Michael Tucker
All-Region and All-State
Tennis players that finished in the top four of their respective regional competitions, in either singles or doubles, were named All-Region. Players that finished in the top-four of the state championship tournament were named All-State.
1A West All-Region: Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek
2A Midwest All-Region: Surry Central’s Brady Edmonds, Tripp McMillen, Josh Pardue, Michael Tucker; East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger, Levi Watson
1A All-State: Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek
2A All-State: East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger
Season summary
East Surry finished 12-7 overall and 10-2 in conference play. The Cardinals were runner-up in the FH2A standings and reached the second round of the 2A State Playoffs.
Individually, the Cardinals’ sent four athletes to the 2A Midwest Regional Competition: Lowery and Talton, who qualified after reaching the semifinals of the FH2A Doubles Tournament, Watson as FH2A Singles Runner-up and Motsinger as FH2A Singles Champion. Both Watson and Motsinger qualified for the 2A State Championship Tournament: Watson by reaching the semifinals of the regional singles championship, and Motsinger by winning the 2A Midwest Singles Championship. Motsinger went on to reach the state semifinals before falling to the eventual state champion.
Millennium Charter finished 0-11 overall and 0-4 in conference play. The Lions were third in the NWPC Conference and didn’t qualify for the 1A State Playoffs. Millennium did not have any qualifiers for individual regionals.
Mount Airy finished 15-5 overall and 10-0 in conference play. The Granite Bears won the school’s first outright NW1A Conference Championship since 2010 and reached the third round of the 1A State Playoffs. Luke Graham was named NW1A Coach of the Year.
Individually, the Granite Bears’ sent three athletes to the 2A Midwest Regional Competition: Kriek, who finished NW1A Runner-up in the singles bracket, and the doubles team of Cooke/Pinto, who reached the semifinals of the NW1A doubles bracket. Kriek reached the 1A West Regional Championship, finishing runner-up, then reached the semifinals of the 1A State Singles Championship.
North Surry finished 4-10 overall and 4-8 in conference play. The Greyhounds were fifth in the FH2A standings and did not qualify for the 2A State Playoffs. North did not have qualifiers for individual regionals.
Surry Central finished 14-2 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The Golden Eagles won the FH2A Conference Championship to capture the program’s first conference title in at least 13 years. Mason Midkiff was named FH2A Coach of the Year.
Individually, the Golden Eagles sent four athletes to the 2A Midwest Regional Competition: the team of Pardue/Edmonds, who won the FH2A Doubles Championship, and the duo of Tucker/McMillen, who finished FH2A Runner-up in the doubles bracket. Tucker/McMillen finished fourth at regionals, and Pardue/Edmonds finished Regional Runner-up to both qualify for the state tournament.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports