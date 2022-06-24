All-Conference Spotlight: Softball

All-Conference softball players from each of the four local high school programs are pictured: North Surry’s Carley Puckett (top left), East Surry’s Elise Marion (top right), Mount Airy’s Sydney Seagraves (bottom left) and Surry Central’s Kailea Zurita (bottom right).

North Surry’s Trista Berrier connects for a line drive in a game against Mount Airy.

Surry Central’s Kaylin Moody crushes a home run in a game at East Surry.

Sofia Stafford rounds third base during a Mount Airy victory against North Stokes.

East Surry’s Rosie Craven picks up one of her four hits in an early-season win over Mount Airy.

With the 2021-22 school year now complete, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports during the spring.

Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC), and East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions will include (HM) following the selection’s name.

Softball All-Conference

East Surry – Rosie Craven, Elise Marion, Bella Hutchens (HM), Riley Pennington (HM)

Millennium Charter – did not field a golf team

Mount Airy – Sydney Seagraves, Skylar Partin (HM), Sofia Stafford (HM)

North Surry – Bella Aparicio, Trista Berrier (FH2A Player of the Year), Carley Puckett, Sarah Mauldin (HM)

Surry Central – Kaylin Moody, Carlee Jones (HM), Kailea Zurita (HM)

Season summary

East Surry finished 5-14 overall and 4-8 in conference play. The Cardinals were fifth in the FH2A standings.

Mount Airy finished 4-16 overall and 4-8 in conference play. The Granite Bears were fifth in the NW1A standings and reached the first round of the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs.

North Surry finished 11-12 overall and 7-5 in conference play. The Greyhounds were fourth in the FH2A standings and reached the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs. The Lady Hounds were defeated by the eventual 2A West Regional Runner-up.

North Surry senior Trista Berrier was named FH2A Conference Player of the Year.

Surry Central finished 4-14 overall and 2-10 in conference play. The Golden Eagles were sixth in the FH2A standings.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports