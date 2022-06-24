Greyhounds host boys basketball camp

Greyhound varsity basketball coach Tyler Bentley speaks with campers during the final day of the North Surry Boys Basketball Camp. The camp was held June 20-23 inside Ron King Gymnasium.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>ACC Division Team Champions, pictured from left: coach Julius Brintle, coach Chandler Bobbitt, Camden Wall, JD Bohart, Cannon Watson, Lincoln Beamer, Gavin Norman, Brent Wright coach Isaac Johnson.</p> <p>Greyhound Athletics </p>

<p>NBA Division Team Champions, pictured from left: coach Carter Phillips, Chris Clone, Talon Wall, Corbin Trivette, Brady Bennett, Brytin Ward, Campbell Hardy and Jackson Gardner.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Cade Atkins floats through the air as he makes an acrobatic layup.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Colton Ward sprints in transition after making a steal.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Luke Lyons runs to secure a loose ball.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Kingston Williams breezes past defenders for a layup.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Coach Luke Tickle counsels his team during a timeout.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Kai Bunker pulls up for a jump shot.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry High School hosted its Boys Basketball Camp in Ron King Gymnasium June 20-23.

Campers ranging from rising third graders to rising ninth graders took part in the four-day camp led by varsity boys coach Tyler Bentley, varsity assistant coaches, JV and middle school coaches as well as various current/former basketball players.