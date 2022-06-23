Ayers signs with Surry Community

“Double A” Anthony Ayers is surrounded by friends and teammates before signing is National Letter of Intent. Cardinal Athletics Anthony Ayers and joined by East Surry coaches and administration at his college signing. Cardinal Athletics Anthony Ayers pitches during East Surry’s 2022 fourth-round playoff game at Randleman. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry High School’s Anthony Ayers officially signed his NJCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his academic and baseball careers at Surry Community College.

“It means the world to me to have the opportunity to play at the next level, and I couldn’t be any happier,” Ayers said. “I have dreamed of playing baseball in college for as long as I can remember.”

On his decision to continue his baseball career with Surry Community, Ayers said, “I already know the school has a great atmosphere and I wanted to stay close to home mainly.”

Ayers, also known as “Double-A,” is a four-year member of the Cardinals baseball program. He spent one season with the JV team, then three on varsity. His first season on varsity was the 2020 season in which East only played five games before the season was cancelled, then the 2021 season was also shortened to just 14 regular season games.

Despite game restrictions during two of his three varsity seasons, Ayers still helped the Cardinals to a impressive combined record of 45-6. During that time, East Surry won: two conference championships, one conference tournament championship (no tournament was held in 2021), one 1A West Regional Championship and one 1A State Runner-up trophy.

“I have made many great memories that will never be forgotten and met a lot of awesome people along the way,” Ayers said of his time at East Surry.

“The best thing about Double-A is that he’s a glue guy,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman. “He’s always positive, always high energy and always doing stuff to get everybody on the team involved. From seniors on varsity to freshman on JV, he was always talking to everyone to make them feel important and feel like part of the program. He’s the kind of kid you want on a team because, not only was he a really good player, he makes everything and everybody better.”

Ayers was an immediate contributor as a sophomore on varsity. On a team with just three underclassmen, Ayers quickly worked his way into the Cards’ starting lineup at third base.

“He did a great job at third for us during his sophomore season, but of course we only got to play a handful of games because COVID hit,” Freeman said. “He wasn’t going to pitch a lot for us as a sophomore, and was mainly there for his defense while getting some swings in as well. That opened the door for him to have an awesome junior year and an even better senior year.”

Coming back for his junior season after the long layoff, Ayers found himself on a roster in need of another pitcher after losing multiple players to graduation. He was able to work his way into the rotation as a relief pitcher. This is where he carved out his niche with the team.

“As a relief guy, you want them to have the mindset of ‘give me the ball and I’m going to go all out for inning for two; I’ll do whatever you need me to do,’” Freeman said. “Double-A was always a team-first guy. If we needed him at third, he’d play third. He’d pitch when we asked him to pitch, and would go for one inning or seven depending on what the team needed. He’d hit seventh or fourth or wherever. He just wanted to play and wanted to help the team win.”

Ayers worked his way into being East Surry’s top relief pitcher his senior year. As much as he contributed to the Cards’ run to the 1A State Championship Series as a junior, Freeman called what Ayers did for the team as a senior “10-times better” than his junior campaign.

Double-A finished the year 5-0 on the mound, throwing primarily in relief. His ERA went from 4.0 down to 2.77, and Freeman said he had three or four saves as well.

Ayers also became much more productive as a hitter in 2022. He batted .338 as a senior, which improved his batting average by nearly 80 points, and saw a big jump in his on-base percentage as well while continuing to drive in runs.

No postseason honors were given in 2020, but Ayers was named an All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2021 and was named to the Foothills 2A All-Conference squad in 2022.

In addition to his contributions on the field, Freeman said Ayers’ compassion for his teammates and selfless nature made him, “One of the best overall teammates I’ve had during my tenure as an East Surry coach.”

“If somebody else had a big play, he was cheering and was just as loud as if he made the play himself,” Freeman added. “Double-A has been one of the most fun kids I’ve ever been around, and it was a joy to be able to coach him over the last four years.”

Following his signing, Ayers expressed gratitude to the coaches and teammates who helped him get to this point.

“I want to give a huge thank you to several people that have played a part in not only helping me get better at the game of baseball, but making me who I am today,” Ayers said. “I also want to give a special thanks to my dad, Frankie, who has been there since day one. He’s not only done his part for making me better at baseball, he has taught me all about life and has shaped me into the best man that I could possibly be.”

