Foothills Juniors top Surry Pride 14-2

Surry Pride’s Carter Motsinger rounds third base before slowing down and retreating to the bag.
Cory Smith | The News
Kamden Hawks hits a laser line drive for the Juniors.
Cory Smith | The News
Jax Whitaker puts the ball into play with an infield ground ball.
Cory Smith | The News
Cash Hemric slides safely into home plate before he can be tagged by Surry Pride’s Cayden McRoberts.
Cory Smith | The News
Landon Johnson leaps to catch a throw from Surry Pride’s catcher, but the throw is too high and Bradley Goins is able to safely reach third.
Cory Smith | The News
Foothills’ Brison George throws a Pride player out at first base.
Cory Smith | The News
Luke Bruner pitches for Surry Pride during Monday’s game against Foothills Juniors.
Cory Smith | The News
The Foothills Junior Legion Team won the rubber match against Surry Pride in dominant fashion on June 20.
Both schools are part of the Foothills Post 123 American Legion organization. Instead of having one junior team like previous years, enough players came out from Surry County and surrounding areas that Post 123 formed two younger squads. The Foothills Juniors are made up of all rising high school sophomores and juniors as well as a few rising seniors. Surry Pride primarily consists of rising high school freshman, with a few sophomores and juniors also on the team.
Monday’s game at Surry Central High School was the third meeting between the two teams. Foothills Juniors won the first meeting 11-10 on May 18, and Surry Pride retaliated with an 8-7 win on June 3.
The Juniors left no doubt in round No. 3 by defeating the Pride 14-2.
Foothills racked up its 14 runs on 15 hits. Brison George, Kamden Hawks, Landon Gallimore, Macean Alvear and Ashton Gwyn each had multiple hits for the Juniors, while James Steele, Trampus Atkins, Ian Gallimore, Smith Ray and Cash Hemric each added one hit.
The following Foothills players had multiple RBIs: Alvear, George, Gwyn, Hemric, Hawks and Steele.
George, the leadoff batter for the Juniors, scored the game’s opening run in the top of the first inning. After being walked, George stole second and scored on a double hit by Hawks to the left field fence. The Pride picked up the second out of the inning before Ian Gallimore was walked, then Caleb Morgan – running for Hawks – went home on a wild pitch and made it 2-0.
Juniors pitcher Ray and the Foothills defense sent each of the first three Pride batters back to the dugout to end the inning.
Surry pitcher Luke Bruner picked up a strikeout to begin the second inning. Foothills’ Bradley Goins reached first on an error, then the Juniors’ next four batters each hit singles: Gwyn, Alvear, George and Steele.
The score was up to 6-0 after the barrage of singles, and Hawks brought in run No. 7 with a ground out.
Landon Johnson, Vincent Pannutti and Phillip Byrd all put the ball into play for the Pride in the bottom of the second, but couldn’t get on base. Johnson and Pannutti grounded out, and Byrd’s line drive was caught by Ray on the mound. Bruner did become Surry’s first baserunner of the game, but never advanced past first.
Cayden McRoberts took the mound in the top of the third. Landon Gallimore doubled to start the inning, then Goins was walked. Surry’s luck seemed to be turning around after catcher Pannutti caught Gallimore stealing third and Gwyn lined out to Johnson. However, a fielding error put Alvear on base and scored Goins, then another error opened the door for Alvear to steal second and third before scoring run No. 9.
David Schuyler recorded the Pride’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the third. McRoberts followed with a single to left field, then Carter Motsinger was walked to load the bases. Cade Atkins singled to score Schuyler, then a sacrifice fly from Johnson allowed McRoberts to score and make it 9-2.
The Pride carried momentum into the top of the fourth by forcing two quick outs. Pannutti threw Morgan out stealing second with Myles Draughn on the mound, then Draughn flied out.
Ian Gallimore was walked with two outs, then Ray and Landon Gallimore each singled to load the bases. Hemric scored Ian and Ray with a single, then Landon and Hemric scored on a hit from Gwyn that was followed by a fielding error. Another Pride error on an Alvear hit scored run No. 14.
The Pride had three ground outs in the bottom of the fourth inning with Draughn on the mound. Sid Sutphin pitched in the top of the fifth inning and Juniors hit one single and flied out three times.
Surry’s final chance to keep the game going came in the bottom of the fifth. Motsinger was walked by Landon Gallimore and moved his way over to third on a groundout. Johnson was also walked to put runners on the corners, but then a Landon strikeout and another groundout ended the game.
Scoring
FH Juniors – 2, 5, 2, 5, 0, X, X = 14
Surry Pride – 0, 0, 0, 2, 0, X, X = 2
