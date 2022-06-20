Post 123 improves to 9-0

Styles Geramita (Carlisle School, Va. ‘23) threw 4.1 innings for Foothills Post 123, tossing four strikeouts and allowing two runs.
Cory Smith | The News
Post 123 coach Brian Hawks talks with No. 24 Ethan Ball (West Stokes HS ‘22) and No. 7 Logan Dowell (Mount Airy HS ‘22) between innings.
Landon Jackson (Elkin HS ‘21) hits one of his two singles for Foothills Post 123.
Anthony Ayers (East Surry HS ‘22) completes a Post 123 double play by tagging a Post 87 runner out at third base.
Trey Armstrong (East Surry HS ‘22) lays down a bunt before safely making his way to first base.
Daniel Shearin (Grayson County HS, Va. ‘22) chases down a foul ball just outside the Post 87 dugout.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — An 8-3 home victory over High Point-Thomasville Post 87 gave Foothills Post 123 its ninth victory of the 2022 season.
Post 123 (9-1) never trailed in Friday’s game. The Senior Legion Team scored in each of the first three innings to build a 5-0 lead, “winning every inning,” as coach Brian Hawks said.
The visiting HiToms tacked on a pair of runs in the fourth inning while holding Foothills scoreless in the fifth and sixth. Post 123’s offense could only be contained so long, as the team padded its lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Foothills scored eight runs on 11 hits and was walked seven times – at least once per inning. Post 123 even had chances to open the lead up more, but left nine runners on base in the June 17 game. Three Foothills players recorded multiple hits: Anthony Ayers (East Surry HS Class of 2022), Nash Thompson (Patrick County HS, VA ‘22) and Landon Jackson (Elkin HS ‘21).
Five Post 123 players added one hit each: Trey Armstrong (East Surry HS ‘22), Ethan Ball (West Stokes HS ‘22), Logan Dowell (Mount Airy HS ‘22), Daniel Shearin (Grayson Co. HS, VA ‘22) and Carson Willoughby (East Surry HS ‘21),
Post 87 (8-4) scored its three runs on seven hits and four walks. The HiToms only had multiple hits in an inning once.
Three pitchers spent time on the mound for Post 123. Styles Geramita (Carlisle School, Va. ‘23) threw the first 4.1 innings, striking out four batters and walking none. Geramita allowed two runs on four hits, and both runs were scored as part of a three-hit fourth inning.
Justin Reeves (Surry Central HS ‘23) pitched the next 1.2 innings. Reeves struck out three batters, walked two and didn’t allow any hits or runs. Ayers threw the final inning of the game, striking out two batters, walking another two and allowing one run on one hit.
Post 123 got on the board with one run in the bottom of the first. Already with two outs, Dowell was walked and Ball hit an RBI double to left-center field.
Foothills added two runs in both the second and third innings while Post 87 remained scoreless.
Post 123 loaded the bases in the second inning with one out: Shearin was walked, Thompson beat the throw to first on an infield grounder and Jackson singled with a hit to the outfield. Willoughby hit a double to left-center to score Shearin and Thompson and increase the lead to 3-0.
Ball was walked to begin the bottom of the third, then moved to third on a double hit by Ayers down the right-field line. Clay Whitaker (Surry Central HS ‘23) picked up the RBI with a ground out at first. Thompson then brought in run No. 5 with an RBI single.
Foothills only combined for one hit in the fourth and fifth innings, while the HiToms got back into the game with two runs in the top of the fourth.
High Point had a chance to take the lead by loading the bases in the top of the fifth. Reeves took over on the mound with one out on the board and a runner on first. He walked his first batter, then the next flied out but hit deep enough into the outfield that runners advanced to second and third base.
Foothills elected to intentionally walk a Post 87 player that previously doubled. This gamble paid off, though, as Reeves struck out the next batter to leave three runners stranded.
Post 123 finally extended its lead in the bottom of the sixth. Willoughby reached first thanks to a fielding error, then dashed over to second and beat the throw from the outfield. Armstrong safely bunted his way to first while also moving Willoughby to third, then Armstrong stole second with Dowell at the plate.
Dowell hit a 2RBI single to score the two East Surry graduates and make it 7-2. Dowell moved to second on a wild pitch, then crossed the plate himself when Ayers rocked his second double of the evening.
Post 87 put a pair of runners on in the top of the seventh thanks to two walks thrown by Ayers. Foothills picked up the first out of the inning on a fielder’s choice, then Ayers tossed a strikeout for out No. 2. High Point managed to score its third run off an RBI single, but Ayers threw Foothills’ ninth strikeout to end the game.
The June 17 win over High Point-Thomasville moved Foothills to 9-0 on the season. Post 123 then dropped its first game of 2022 two days later against East Randolph, 11-6.
Post 123 looks to get back on track on June 22 by playing a double-header at North Stokes.
Scoring
HP-T Post 87 – 0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1 = 3
FH Post 123 – 1, 2, 2, 0, 0, 3, X = 8
