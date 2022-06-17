All-Conference Spotlight: Golf

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

All-Conference golfers from each of the four local high school programs are pictured: North Surry’s Brody York (top left), Mount Airy’s Brooks Sizemore (top right), Surry Central’s Adam Hege (bottom left) and East Surry’s Bradley Davis (bottom right).

East Surry’s golf team is pictured with the 2022 Class 2A State Championship banner on May 10. Team members are pictured, from left: Jace Goldbach, Anderson Badgett, Conner Key, Chase Harris, Bradley Davis, Jordan Davis and coach Darrin Haywood.

Mount Airy’s Eli Morrison tees off on seventh hole at Cross Creek Country Club.

Surry Central’s Reece Hanson tees off at the eighth hole at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.

With the 2021-22 school year now complete, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports during the spring.

Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC), and East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions will include (HM) following the selection’s name.

Golf All-Conference

East Surry – Anderson Badgett, Bradley Davis (FH2A Golfer of the Year), Jace Goldbach, Chase Harris, Connor Key (FH2A Championship Medalist)

Millennium Charter – did not field a golf team

Mount Airy – Eli Morrison, Avery Poindexter, Brooks Sizemore, Chapman Utt (HM), Mason Varney (HM)

North Surry – Brody York

Surry Central – Reece Hanson, Adam Hege, Nathan Narewood (HM), Wesley Whitaker (HM)

Season summary

East Surry won both the regular season and conference tournament championships in the Foothills 2A Conference. The Cardinals’ Bradley Davis was named FH2A Player of the Year, Connor Key was the medalist of the conference tournament and Darrin Haywood was named FH2A Coach of the Year.

East Surry went on to win the 2A Midwest Regional Championship as a team. Anderson Badgett was the medalist at the regional championship.

East concluded its season by winning the 2A State Championship. Individually, Davis finished State Runner-up.

Mount Airy finished second in the NW1A regular season standings and second at the conference tournament. Brooks Sizemore was the Bears’ low scorer for the regular season, and Sizemore and Avery Poindexter tied for the team’s top score at the NW1A Championship.

The Granite Bears finished fifth as a team at the 1A West Regional Championship. Sizemore tied for 17th overall at regionals.

North Surry finished fourth in the FH2A regular season standings and third at the conference tournament. Brody York had the Greyhounds’ best score through seven regular season matches and finished sixth overall at the FH2A Championship.

York competed in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship for the Greyhounds and tied for 22nd.

Surry Central finished third in the FH2A regular season standings and fourth at the conference championship. Reece Hanson had the Golden Eagles’ best score through seven regular season matches, and Adam Hege was the team’s top scorer at the FH2A Championship.

Central qualified for the 2A Midwest Regional Championship as a team and finished seventh, with Hege leading the way by tying for 11th. Hege represented the Eagles at the 2A State Championship where he finished tied for No. 72.

