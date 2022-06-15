Three locals named All-State

Mills, Boaz, Brown honored by NCBCA

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Three Surry County baseball players were named to the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association’s 2A All-State Team. Pictured, from left: Dakota Mills, Folger Boaz and Luke Brown.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Dakota Mills, right, keeps a run off the board by making a diving tag at the plate.

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry’s Folger Boaz crushes a home run over the center field fence in a game against Mount Airy.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry’s Luke Brown pitches in a game against Mount Airy.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Three local baseball players recently received All-State Honors for the 2021-22 season.

The N.C. Baseball Coaches Association (NCBCA) takes nominations at the conclusion of each baseball season to create an All-State team for each public school classification. No teams were named in 2020 with the season cancelled due to COVID-19.

All three of Surry County’s All-State players compete in the 2A division. Two of the players, East Surry’s Folger Boaz and Luke Brown, are repeat selections, while Surry Central’s Dakota Mills was selected for his first All-State team.

Mills is a member of the class of 2022, while Brown and Boaz are members of the class of 2023.

Dakota Mills (C)

Hitting: .568 batting average (42/74)*, .667 on-base percentage, 42 hits, 19 RBIs, 42 runs, 5 home runs, 3 triples, 7 doubles, 22 base on balls, 30 stolen bases**

Fielding: .985 fielding percentage, 182 put-outs on 196 total chances, 11 assists, 2 double plays, 3 errors

*school record, tied for No. 19 in N.C. history

**school record, tied for No. 27 in N.C. history

Surry Central finished fifth in the FH2A Conference. The Golden Eagles were 12-13 overall and 6-6 in conference play.

Mills is Surry Central’s first All-State selection since Tyler Myers in 2017.

Folger Boaz (LHP/1B)

Hitting: .390 batting average (30/77), .521 OBP, 49 RBIs***, 22 runs, 7 home runs, 7 doubles, 13 BB

Pitching: 11-0 record, 63 innings pitched, 3 complete games, 0.89 ERA, 126 strikeouts, 41 base on balls, only 18 hits allowed

***Single-season school record

Luke Brown (RHP/1B)

Hitting: .306 batting average, 17 RBI, 13 runs, 1 home run, 6 doubles, 9 BB

Pitching: 7-1 record, 58.1 innings pitched, 2 complete games, 1.68 era, 79 strikeouts, 34 BB, 1 save

East Surry finished the 2022 season as the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A) Regular Season and Tournament Champions. The Cardinals were 24-2 overall and 12-0 in conference play.

At least one East Surry player has been named to the NCBCA All-State team each year since 2016.

Recent All-State Selections

Listed below are Surry County’s All-State baseball selections by year. In addition to East Surry and Surry Central, North Surry and Elkin have also had players named All-State in the past decade.

2022 Folger Boaz (ES), Luke Brown (ES), Dakota Mills (SC)

2021 Folger Boaz (ES), Luke Brown (ES), Luke Bowman (ES)

2020 No season (COVID-19 Pandemic)

2019 AJ Wilson (ES), Seth Keener (ES)

2018 Kain Kiser**** (ES), AJ Wilson (ES)

2017 AJ Wilson (ES), Kendal Tucker (NS), Tyler Myers (SC)

2016 Tyler Smith (ES), Kendal Tucker (NS), Chase Chandler (NS)

2015 Daniel Brinegar (EK), Nick Wilson (NS)

2014 Tyler Marion (ES), Scott Meredith (ES)

2013 Drew Wilson (ES)

2012 Hunter Smith (SC)

****Kiser was also named NCBCA 1A State Player of the Year

Full 2022 NCBCA 2A All-State Team

Below is the full list of players named to the 2022 NCBCA 2A All-State Team. Selections are listed in alphabetical order by school.

Zach Barnett – Bandys

Terick Bumgarner – Bandys

Cade Spencer – Bandys

Parker Styborski – Bandys

Ben Mauney – Burns

Colby Putnam – Burns

Joseph Webb – Burns

Nick Cavanaugh – East Duplin

Folger Boaz – East Surry

Luke Brown – East Surry

Davis Halstead – Holmes

Jake Lathrop – McMichael

Matthew Wright – McMichael

Jackson Gause – Midway

Nate Smith – Midway

Luke Cannon – North Lenoir

Nic Melton – North Stanly

Cole Smith – North Stanly

Xavier Toms – R-S Central

Tripp Triplett – R-S Central

Hunter Atkins – Randleman

Brooks Brannon – Randleman (NCBCA 2A State Player of the Year)

Braylen Hayes – Randleman

Drake Purvis – Randleman

Ryan White – Randleman

Caleb Elias – Roanoke Rapids

Jon Howard – South Lenoir

Todd Smith – South Lenoir

Dakota Mills – Surry Central

Taylor Batten – West Craven

Kaden Fuller – West Stokes

Ty Lawson – Whiteville (NCBCA 2A State Pitcher of the Year)