All-Conference Spotlight: Baseball

All-Conference baseball players from each of the four local high school programs are pictured: East Surry’s Anthony Ayers (top left), Surry Cenral’s Brady Edmonds (top middle), Mount Airy’s Rylan Venable (top right), Millennium Charter’s Phillip Byrd (bottom left) and North Surry’s Ethan Edwards (bottom right).

Millennium Charter Academy's Ethan Holladay looks to get on base versus N.C. Leadership Academy.

Andrea Jarrell Photography

Millennium Charter Academy’s Ethan Holladay looks to get on base versus N.C. Leadership Academy.

North Surry's Myles Draughn pitches in a home game against South Stokes.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Myles Draughn pitches in a home game against South Stokes.

Surry Central's Clay Whitaker makes a throw to first base in a game at Mount Airy.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Clay Whitaker makes a throw to first base in a game at Mount Airy.

Mount Airy's Kamden Hawks makes contact with an East Surry pitch.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Mount Airy’s Kamden Hawks makes contact with an East Surry pitch.

East Surry's Chad Freeman was named Foothills 2A Conference Coach of the Year for the 2022 season.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry’s Chad Freeman was named Foothills 2A Conference Coach of the Year for the 2022 season.

With the 2021-22 school year now complete, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports during the spring.

Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC), and East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions will include (HM) following the selection’s name.

Baseball All-Conference

East Surry – Trey Armstrong, Anthony Ayers, Folger Boaz (FH2A Player of the Year), Luke Bowman, Luke Brown (FH2A Pitcher of the Year), Caden Lasley (HM), Tristen Mason (HM)

Millennium Charter – Phillip Byrd, Ethan Holladay (HM)

Mount Airy – Logan Dowell, Ian Gallimore, Kamden Hawks, Rylan Venable (NW1A Pitcher of the Year), Reece Deaton (HM), Cameryn Wilson (HM)

North Surry – Ethan Edwards, James McCreary, Brodie Robertson, Kolby Watson, Keaton Hudson (HM), Cam Taylor (HM)

Surry Central – Brady Edmonds, Dakota Mills, Kade Norman, Clay Whitaker, Justin Reeves (HM), Mason Jewell (HM)

Season summary

East Surry won both the regular season and conference tournament championships in the FH2A Conference. The Cardinals’ went 12-0 in conference competition during the regular season, then won back-to-back games to win the FH2A Tournament Title. Folger Boaz, Luke Bowman, Brett Clayton, and Matthew Keener were named to the FH2A All-Tournament team, Trey Armstrong was named Tournament MVP and Chad Freeman was voted conference Coach of the Year.

The Cardinals were seeded No. 4 in the 2A West and reached the fourth round of the state playoffs for the fourth-consecutive postseason. East Surry finished the year 24-2, and its only loss in the 2A division came against the eventual state champions.

Millennium Charter tied for fourth in the NWPC Conference with a 3-7 record. After starting the season 1-11 overall, the Lions won five-consecutive games in which they outscored opponents 71-14. Millennium came up short in its first-round game of the conference tournament and did not qualify for the state playoffs.

Mount Airy finished tied for second in the NW1A Conference with a 10-2 regular season record. The Bears closed the regular season and opened the conference tournament riding a seven-game winning streak, the program’s longest in more than 60 years. Mount Airy reached the NW1A semifinals, and Reece Deaton was named to the All-Tournament team.

The Granite Bears earned the No. 8 seed in the 1A West and reached the third round of the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. The team finished the year 19-9 overall.

North Surry tied for third in the FH2A regular season standings with a 7-5 record. After starting the season 6-7 overall, the Greyhounds won 10-of-11 games and reached the FH2A Tournament Championship. Myles Draughn, Ethan Edwards and Kolby Watson were named to the FH2A All-Tournament team.

North Surry was given the No. 21 seed in the 2A West and dropped its first-round playoff game 2-1 in extra innings. The Hounds finished the season with a 16-10 record.

Surry Central finished fifth in the FH2A regular season standings with a 6-6 conference record. The Golden Eagles dropped their first-round matchup in the FH2A Tournament.

Central was given the No. 23 seed in the 2A West and nearly upset the No. 7 seed, eventually falling 7-5. Surry Central finished the season 12-13 overall.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports