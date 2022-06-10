SCC athletes earn Region 10 Academic Honors

June 10, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

A total of 24 student-athletes from Surry Community College were named to the Region 10 All-Academic Team.

KINSTON – A total of 24 Surry Community College student-athletes from spring sports were named to the Region 10 All-Academic team.

In order to be named All-Academic, student-athletes must achieve a minimum 3.0 grade point average while passing at least 12 credit hours in the semester their sport takes place.

With 24 spring recipients, Surry ranked seventh overall among N.C. Community Colleges with athletic programs. Surry had 12 student-athletes represented on the Region 10 All-Academic fall team, featuring 10 members of the volleyball team along with two members from the women’s golf team.

Golf competes in both the fall and spring, which meant a few student-athletes could be honored for both semesters.

“Our student-athletes had a great spring semester in the classroom,” said Surry Athletic Director Mark Tucker. “In addition to having 24 spring athletes honored, we had a total of 32 student-athletes including those from the fall that finished with at least a 3.0 grade point average with 10 student-athletes earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

“To be ranked seventh in the state is tremendous considering that most other North Carolina community colleges have more athletic teams, and in turn more student-athletes.”

The Surry Knights named to the Region 10 Spring All-Academic team are listed below by sport.

Baseball: Brayden Adams (Metrolina High School), Bryson Bebber (South Rowan HS), Kyle Brittain (North Lincoln HS), Noah Caldwell (Bandys HS), Nathan Childers (North Wilkes HS), Cole Chipman (East Wilkes HS), Zach Devries (Dacula HS), Will Gray (Mount Pleasant HS), Landon Jackson (Elkin HS), Drew Kinser (Metrolina HS), Tate Samples (East Wilkes HS), Peyton Wall (Forbush HS), Ethan Watson (Hibriten HS) and Jack Weaver (South Rowan HS).

Softball: Taylor Allen (Alleghany HS), Chelsey Atkins (Surry Central HS), Megan Atkins (Surry Central HS), Allie Bruner (East Surry HS), Rachel Cooke (Maiden HS), Abigail Draughn (North Surry HS), Kassie Eldreth (Alexander Central HS) and Makara Woodbury (North Surry HS).

Golf: Mattie Noonkester (Mount Airy HS) and Hadly Tucker (East Surry HS).

Thirty-four Region 10 colleges were represented on the All-Academic team, and there was representation from every spring sport. Spartanburg Methodist College had the most student-athletes honored with 67, while baseball led all sports with 444 student-athletes receiving academic honors.

A total of 823 Region 10 student-athletes were recognized for their academic success.