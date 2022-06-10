SCHS hosts Eagles Nest Basketball Camp

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central High School held its annual Eagles Nest Basketball Camp June 6-9. More than 100 young people took part in the camp and received instruction from varsity boys coach Marty Behrens, varsity girls coach Mandy Holt as well as JV coaches, assistant high school coaches, middle school coaches and current/former Golden Eagle basketball players.

Emerson Puckett is recognized for breaking the Eagles Nest Basketball Camp record in Box Drill.

Champions of the 3v3 tournament in the third to fifth-grade girls division, from left: coach Kaylee McCraw, Jennifer Cazares, Lillie Snow, Ila Wilmoth, Khloe Sowards, Hannah Hunter and coach Ivy Toney.

Champions of the 3v3 tournament in the third to fifth-grade boys division, from left: coach Landon Johnson, Declan Tilley, Jordan Ferguson, Paxton Easter, Roe Johnson, Camden Milelli, Graham Miller and coach Max Lambert.

Champions of the 3v3 tournament in the sixth to eighth-grade girls division, from left: Ragan Hall, Jaycee Dalton, Lydia Smith, coach Ashley Santamaria, Caroline Bledsoe and Ruby Antunez.

Champions of the 3v3 tournament in the sixth to eighth-grade boys division, from left: coach Lucas Johnson, Kaden Johnson, Tyler Seal, Garrett Higgins, Isiah Danley, Gib Martin and coach Adam Hege.

Free throw camp champions, from left: Eliza Richardson, Declan Tilley, Sierra Carpenter and Gideon Hodges

Hot Shot camp champions, from left: Ella Badgett, Graham Miller, Emerson Puckett and John David Bunke.

Knockout camp champions, from left: Hannah Smith, Avery Davis, Ava Badgett and Kaleb Cruise.

1-on-1-on-1 camp champions, from left: Ella Badgett, Declan Tilley, Emerson Puckett and Jax Whitaker.

Mr. and Ms. Station of the Week award winners, from left: John David Bunke, Lyla Stanley, Khloe Sowards and Saul Oakley.

Mr. and Ms. Hustler of the Week award winners, from left: Easton Bird, Jaycee Dalton, Lillie Snow and Jace Edwards.

Mr. and Ms. Camper of the Week award winners, from left: Finn Martin, Allie Wilmoth, Grayson Unsworth and Hannah Smith.

