East Surry holds Lady Cards Basketball Camp

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry High School hosted the 2022 Lady Cardinals Basketball Camp June 6-8. More than 50 young women came out to the camp during its three-day run. The camp was led by varsity girls coach Jay Boaz, varsity assistant coaches, an array of current/former players and guest counselors.

Cadence Felts fist bumps coach Jay Boaz as she receives an award.

Ellie Mills, left, Oakley Collins, center, and Scarlett Lowman show off their East Surry Basketball gear.

Sammi Moser shoots a left-handed layup during a heated game of knockout.

Coach Jay Boaz poses with an enthusiastic group of young Cardinals. Pictured, from left: Siarra Calhoun, Arden Kate Seivers, Millye Penley, Salem Cook, Boaz, Hallie Baker, Maycie Penley and Shelby Roystar.

The 3-on-3 team of Brielynd Riddle, left, Aniston Lowman, middle, and Emery Tilley emerged victorious in their division.

Angelina Pannutti shoots a speedy free throw to try and eliminate a fellow camper in a game of knockout.

A trio of Lady Cardinal campers take a timeout to strategize. Pictured, from left: Hallie Hunter, Millye Penley and Cadence Felts.

Brie Wilmoth, right, pulls up for a 3-point attempt while being defended by Bitty Phillips.

Avery Powell, left, Sammi Moser, middle, and Morgan Dean take a break from the action for a picture at East Surry’s Lady Cardinals Basketball Camp.

