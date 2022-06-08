Post 123 honors Montgomery in home opener

June 8, 2022
The North Surry varsity baseball team joins the family of Ty Montgomery before a June 2 American Legion Baseball game.

<p>Foothills Post 123 honored former team member Ty Montgomery by putting his initials on the back of their 2022 jerseys.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Carson Willoughby (East Surry ‘21) had three hits and was intentionally walked once in a June 2 win over East Randolph Post 81.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>In his four innings on the mound for Foothills Post 123, Ethan Edwards (North Surry ‘22) struck out five batters, walked five batters and allowed one run on four hits.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Logan Dowell (Mount Airy ‘22) hits a double in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring in two runs for Foothills Post 123.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Foothills’ Clay Whitaker (Surry Central ‘23) nearly homers with a bomb to center field.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Foothills Senior Post 123 honored former team member Ty Montgomery prior to a 10-6 win over East Randolph Post 81.

Montgomery, a 2021 graduate of North Surry High School, passed away in January 2022. Ty was a member of the varsity football and baseball teams while at North.

The June 2 game was originally slated to take place at East Surry High School’s Barry Hall Field – which serves as the Foothills Seniors’ home field – but was moved to Mount Airy High School due to weather.

The Legion team welcomed Montgomery’s family onto the field before the game. They were joined by members of the North Surry varsity baseball team and coaching staff.

Foothills coach Brian Hawks thanked everyone for making it out to the game despite the last-minute shift in location. He informed the crowd that Legion team would help fund the Ty Montgomery Memorial Scholarship through ticket sales and donations. Ty’s older brother, Coy Montgomery, tossed the first pitch.

Post 123 defeated Post 81 earlier in the week, but took extra innings to do so. Foothills finally defeated East Randolph 6-3 after 10 innings of action.

The rematch in Surry County seemed like it was headed for another extra inning affair with the score tied 5-5 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. Instead, Post 123 doubled its score by adding five runs in what would be its final at bat.

With one out already on the board, Clay Whitaker (Surry Central High School ‘23) doubled with a hit that slammed against the center field fence. Carson Willoughby (East Surry HS ‘21) was intentionally walked after hitting three singles earlier in the game, as was Anthony Ayers (East Surry HS ‘22) after a wild pitch sent Whitaker and Willoughby to scoring position.

Logan Dowell (Mount Airy HS ‘22) returned to his former high school field and crushed a 2RBI double to score Willoughby and Whitaker. Luke Bowman (East Surry HS ‘22) followed with an RBI single that scored Ayers, put Dowell on third and increased the lead to 8-5.

East Randolph committed an error trying to get Bowman out stealing second which allowed Dowell to score run No. 9. Ethan Ball (West Stokes HS ‘22) then hit an RBI double to score Bowman for the 10th run. Post 81 had to swap pitchers just to end the inning.

Randolph was able to tack on one run in the top of the seventh after an error from Post 123, but a trio of strikeouts from pitcher Zach Bryant (North Surry HS ‘21) wrapped up Foothills’ fifth win of the season.

Bryant was one of three pitchers to spend time on the mound for Post 123. Ethan Edwards (North Surry HS ‘22) started and threw four innings, striking out five batters, walking five, and allowing one run on four hits.

Hunter Strole (Patrick County HS ‘22) took over for .2 innings and threw one strikeout and one walk. Strole allowed two hits, but those hits paired with two Foothills errors led to three Randolph runs.

Bryant closed the game by throwing the final 2.1 innings. He struck out four batters, walked three, and allowed two runs on four hits.

Willoughby and Whitaker each had three hits as Post 123 finished with 14 overall. Ball, Dowell, Bowman and Mason each collected multiple hits for Foothills.

Post 123 improves to 5-0 on the season with the win.

Scoring

Randolph Post 81 – 0, 0, 1, 0, 3, 1, 1 = 6

Foothills Post 123 – 0, 0, 1, 2, 2, 5, X = 10

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports