Norman signs with Rockingham CC

By Cory Smith

Golden Eagle Athletics

Surry Central senior Kade Norman is joined by Golden Eagle teammates at his college signing.

Kade Norman is surrounded by past coaches at his college signing.

Kade Norman takes a bow after hitting a home run against Wilkes Central.

Surry Central High School senior Kade Norman officially signed his NJCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his academic and baseball careers at Rockingham Community College.

“It is a great honor to be able to play baseball at the next level while also furthering my education,” Norman said. “This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. Growing up I was always a three-sport athlete, but my love for baseball was always at the top. It feels great to know that all the cage work and extra time spent on the field paid off.

“RCC just seems like a great fit for me. I am just excited to get to play and work with my new teammates and coaching staff to continue to grow in this game.”

Even before he became the Golden Eagles’ head coach in 2020, Jeff Edmonds saw the impact that Norman had on and off the baseball field. This impact increased as Norman gained more and more experience at the varsity level.

“Kade was the steadying leader of our team each year he was here,” Edmonds said. “He came in as a freshman and became the first baseman and cleanup hitter right away. As he grew, he encouraged our younger players to be more accountable in their roles as varsity players, much as he did as a younger player here. He’s been the right voice for bringing our group together through good periods and tough patches.”

Norman’s leadership set him apart in all three of his sports. Selflessness was his trademark as he did whatever was asked of him, whether that be diving head first into a dogpile to recover a fumble, putting his body on the line to draw a charge late in a basketball game, or nearly doing a complete split to make an out at first base.

This also meant Norman was willing to step up in high pressure situations.

“He wants to be the guy at the plate with runners in scoring position, and he always gives a solid at-bat,” Edmonds said.

Kade was one of the players primed for a breakout season in 2020 before it was cancelled. He came back the following season and looked like he hadn’t missed a game.

This is when Edmonds realized college ball was more than just a dream for Norman.

“During his junior year, I saw Kade begin to drive balls with power to the middle of the field and the opposite gap while still being able to get to pitches on the inner half of the plate,” Edmonds said. “He showed an ability to handle velocity. I think he has the skill to hit well at the next level, especially when he’s focused year-round on baseball and hitting in particular.”

Just as the Golden Eagles football and basketball teams did earlier in the year, Surry Central’s baseball team had its strongest season in a handful of years. The Eagles started the season 11-3, and made the team’s first appearance in the state playoffs since 2017.

“Surry Central baseball and Surry Central sports as a whole was an amazing experience for me,” Norman said. “I loved the guys I got to play with, and they will all hold a special place in my heart.”

“I’m really happy for Kade that he’s getting an opportunity to go to school and to play baseball,” Edmonds said. “He’s a great student, and he knows what he wants to do with his life once baseball ends for him. Hopefully the baseball will continue going a good bit.”

In addition to his friends and teammates, Norman extended thanks to his parents, coaches and God for helping him get to this point.

“I would like to thank my parents for pushing me to be the best that I could be, and all of my coaches over the years; I would not have this opportunity if it wasn’t for these people,” Norman said. “A special thanks to Coach Edmonds and Coach [Hank] Whitaker for helping me get where I am, from contacting and talking to college coaches to helping me get into the cage when the weather was bad.

“And lastly, I would like to thank God for giving me the physical ability to play this game. I am truly blessed.”

