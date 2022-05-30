Mount Airy hosting girls, boys basketball camps

May 30, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy basketball coaches Angela Mayfield, left, and Bryan Hayes will lead the 2022 Mount Airy Basketball Camps in June.

Cory Smith | The News

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Mount Airy High School is hosting two basketball camps during June.

The Northwest Basketball Academy is scheduled for June 13-16 and is open to rising third through ninth grade boys.

The camp runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and features individual instruction and drills from an experienced coaching staff led by varsity boys coach Bryan Hayes. Coach Hayes recently recorded his 100th career win as a head coach.

Daily activities include individual skills competitions, shooting competitions and the potential to compete against camp records. Campers will also take part in team Games with emphasis on teamwork, communication and selflessness.

The coaching staff will encourage and teach fundamental basketball with an emphasis on having fun. Campers will receive instruction on ball handling, offensive movements, defense and agility. Additionally, guards and posts will develop valuable skills to further their game with specific position work

This camp will also teach campers to learn essential leadership qualities, the importance of communication and life skills

Lunch will not be provided, so the instructors ask that campers be sent with lunch boxes or coolers. Drinks will be available for purchase daily in the concession stand. Parents/guardians may also bring their child lunch and are welcome to watch camp activities.

Cost of registration is $100, or $90 for second family members. All campers will receive a t-shirt.

The Mount Airy Lady Bears Basketball Camp is scheduled for June 27-30 is open to rising third through ninth grade girls.

The camp runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and features instruction from a two-time state championship coaching staff featuring: Angela Mayfield, a Mount Airy graduate that played basketball at Catawba College, and who just completed her sixth season as Lady Bears head coach in which she won her 100th game at the school; Abby Gallimore, who played basketball at North Surry and William Peace College and has coached basketball at the middle and high school levels for 21 years; Alica Henson, who played at North Surry and Montreat College.

The camp includes:

  • Quality station work that teaches girls the fundamentals of basketball. We will focus on all aspects of the game: passing, shooting, rebounding, dribbling, agility/footwork, defense, offense, teamwork and attitude.
  • Individual skills and shooting competitions to compete for camp records.
  • Team games: campers will be placed on a team with campers of a similar age and/or skill level
  • Daily and weekly awards (Miss Station, Hustle Award, Camper of the Day/Week)

Registration is $60 and includes a t-shirt. Contact Coach Mayfield for family discounts.

Forms for each camp can be found at bit.ly/3zf5wqC

Checks should be made out to Mount Airy High School. Registration forms, waiver & release forms and payments should be dropped off in the Mount Airy High School front office or mailed to 1011 N. South Street, Mount Airy NC 27030 addressed to either Coach Angela Mayfield or Coach Bryan Hayes.