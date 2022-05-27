Marion to be honored at Coca-Cola 600

Stewart-Haas Racing and NASCAR driver Aric Almirola will honor Army Private First Class Adam Marion, pictured, at the Coca-Cola 600 on May 29.

<p>A model of Aric Almirola’s No. 10 car with Memorial Day wrapping that honors Army Private First Class Adam Marion.</p> <p>Stewart-Haas Racing</p>

<p>Joel Edmonds, who serves as a spotter for Aric Almirola and Stewart-Haas Racing, proposed the idea of honoring Army Private First Class Adam Marion for NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Dobson native Adam Marion will be honored by Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Aric Almirola at Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Army Private First Class Marion, a 2000 graduate of Surry Central High School, was serving in Iraq with the North Carolina National Guard in April 2008 when he was killed in action.

Almirola’s No. 10 car is customized with the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag, as well as a banner with Marion’s name at the top of the windshield. Adam’s parents, Pam and Donnie Marion, will be among those recognized prior to the May 29 race.

“I’m just so glad that we can do something to recognize him for all that he did for us; there’s truly no way to repay it,” said Joel Edmonds, who serves as Almirola’s spotter and has been involved in racing for three decades.

Edmonds grew up around Marion’s family and has been connected with them for most of his life. He said he still remembers where he was when the call came in about Adam.

“You know, there aren’t many people that live 26 years and accomplish as much as he did,” Edmonds said. “You look at all the good he did, and he’s still having that kind of impact so many years after.”

In addition to his military service, Marion was both a volunteer and a staff member at the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina. According to the Children Center’s community relations coordinator Valerie Smith, the center operates two residential homes for youth in Surry and Yadkin counties, as well as youth, family, and behavior health programs and services for both youth and families in seven counties in Northwest North Carolina.

Beginning in 2009, the Pfc. Adam Marion Memorial Golf Tournament has been held in his memory to raise funds for the center. The tournament became an annual springtime event and has raised more than $1 million.

The 2022 tournament featured more than 260 golfers and saw contributions made by several local businesses.

Because of the impact Marion had and continues to have on the community, Edmonds said he’s been trying to get him featured by multiple race teams over the years.

“There are so many of these heroes that have passed, so I knew it was always going to be a longshot that we could get him recognized,” Edmonds said. “I realize I’m getting toward the end of my career in full-time racing, so it really makes me feel good to finally get it done for him. The Lord works in mysterious ways, and it finally worked out that this could happen for Adam at this time.

“I’m very grateful that Stewart-Haas Racing and Aric Almirola worked to get him on the car and honor him. You always hear people say never forget, and that’s so true. You never want to forget that people like Adam are the reason that we’re able to do anything.”

Almirola made an appearance on Fox’s “Racehub Live” on May 25 and said the following on the decision to honor Marion:

“My family came over from Cuba in 1966, and we are so grateful for our freedom here in this country and the men and women that fight for it. This weekend, Memorial Day weekend, [it’s] such an awesome opportunity to race and to honor the men and women that have made the ultimate sacrifice for us to have this freedom.”

When Edmonds heard the news that the race team approved his proposal, he said he immediately contacted Pam and Donnie to ensure they were okay with it.

“I just can’t imagine what strength it takes to put a smile on for all these tournaments, all these events,” Edmonds said. “I texted Donnie, and he replied two minutes later saying they would be honored. They didn’t know I’d been trying to do this for 10-12 years.

“I never did this for me, I just want people to know of Adam’s incredible life and sacrifice. Here we are 14 years later and he’s getting stuff accomplished that we can’t while we’re here.”

The Coca-Cola 600 takes place Sunday, May 29 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a scheduled 6 p.m. start time.

