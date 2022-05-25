Bears’ Seagraves signs NLI with Concord

By Cory Smith

Sydney Seagraves is joined by her family before signing her NCAA National Letter of Intent.

Sydney Seagraves’ current and former coaches join the Granite Bear senior at her college signing with Concord University.

Sydney Seagraves is surrounded by friends and teammates at her college signing with Concord University.

Mount Airy senior Sydney Seagraves pitches in a 2022 home game against East Surry.

Mount Airy High School senior Sydney Seagraves officially signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue her academic and softball careers at Concord University.

“I’m really excited,” Seagraves said. “Up until a couple months ago I didn’t want to play in college, but I loved Concord and how it felt. It made me want to play softball again.

“I like how small the college is and how you get one-on-one with the professors, and also the coaches. The coaches know what they’re doing; they’re not super old, but not super young. It’s perfect because they can relate to you and help you.”

Seagraves’ ability to play collegiate softball was never a doubt for Mack Hodges, who coached her all four years of high school.

“To see her growth as a pitcher, a leader and a hitter has been fun to watch,” Hodges said. “She’s a natural leader on the softball field. She’s our best player and she’s willing to work as hard as anybody; that’s what you ask of your best players. She’s played third, first, pitched and she’d catch if we wanted her to. She would play anywhere that we needed her to play. She’s been a big part of what we do.”

Sydney began her journey in the sport with tee-ball before joining a 10U softball team at age 8. She initially started as a second baseman, but tried pitcher when her coached needed someone to step in.

“Ever since then I’ve been a pitcher,” she said.

She moved into the ranks of travel ball later and competed for such teams as the Drillers and Firecrackers. When Seagraves and her fellow class of 2022 members reached middle school, they quickly made history.

“The middle school hadn’t won a game in years, then my seventh grade year we finally won one,” Seagraves said. “It was the same with high school.”

The class of 2022 knew it had an uphill battle when they reached high school in the fall of 2018 since Mount Airy did not field a varsity softball team the previous spring. However, Seagraves said she knew there were a few good prospects that were coming with her from the middle school that wanted to help establish a program.

“We’ve struggled with numbers over the years for sure, but that senior group has been big,” Hodges said. “They’ve been around for four years, and they’ve battled through the fact that we’ve had to struggle with numbers and had to play with a lot of inexperienced players year after year. But, it never affected how they played and how hard they worked.”

The Lady Bears went winless in 2019, but only had two upperclassmen on the team and returned nearly everyone. The next season, Mount Airy picked up its first win in close to three years.

“Sydney’s sophomore year, the COVID year, we had a team that could’ve been a decent little group,” Hodges said. “We went and played at East Wilkes, and they’re always a pretty good team; Derrick [Hill] always does a great job. We go down there and beat them 1-0, and Sydney has a really good game pitching. That’s when I realized how special of a player she was and really started to see her growth.

“I remember she came off the field so excited and was like, “wait, we won?”

Unfortunately for the Bears, the season would be postponed less than 48 hours after the win before eventually being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Granite Bears won their first three games for the program’s best start in more than a decade. Mount Airy was in a tough situation though as the regular season was shortened to a maximum of 14 games. The Bears were originally only supposed to play conference games, but only four of the six schools in the conference fielded softball teams.

“After last year, she kind of had some doubts about the future,” Hodges said. “I didn’t put any pressure on her. The biggest thing I told her was to keep her mind open and don’t shut the door completely, and just let her come back to it naturally. I think as she got closer to the time she realized how much she would miss it.

“She’s had a lot of big games for us this year, and has helped give us opportunities to win.”

Returning for her senior season helped open the door for Seagraves to find her college of choice, of which she is extremely grateful.

“I want to thank all my coaches and just everybody who’s helped me get to where I am, especially my mom and my dad,” Seagraves said.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports