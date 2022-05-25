Registration open for Eagles Nest Basketball Camp

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central basketball coaches Marty Behrens, left, and Mandy Holt will lead the 2022 Eagles Nest Basketball Camp June 6-9.

Cory Smith | The News

Lady Golden Eagle Brittany Frausto (15) fires a 3-pointer against Wilkes Central.

Surry Central’s Jacob Mitchell (30) leaps to deliver a shot over North Surry’s Jackson Smith (11).

Surry Central High School is hosting the Eagles Nest Basketball Camp June 6-9.

The camp is open to boys and girls that are rising third through ninth graders.

Daily camp is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with the gym open at 8 a.m. each day. Cost is $110 and includes a t-shirt if registered after May 31. The early bird rate for the camp is $100 if registered by May 31.

Each day campers will take part in skill stations, instruction from coaches, individual competitions – such as Knockout, Hot Shot, 1-on-1-on-1 and free throw shooting) and daily league games.

The camp is sponsored by the Surry Central Basketball Programs. Counselors include: coach Marty Behrens and varsity boys coaching staff, coach Mandy Holt and the varsity girls coaching staff, coaches from Central Middle School and players from the Golden Eagle basketball teams.

Gatorade, water and concessions will be available all week, and pizza will be available to order each morning at $2.50 a slice.

Championship games and an awards ceremony will be held Thursday, June 9 around 2 p.m.

Registration forms can be found at bit.ly/3lJQ3ac

If you have questions, email Coach Mandy Holt (holtma@surry.k12.nc.us) or call Surry Central High School at 336-386-8842