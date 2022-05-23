Four Runnin’ Patriots headed to East-West All-Star Game

Submitted Photo

Joshua Bunke (42) gets the hoop and the harm for Surry Homeschool.

Surry Homeschool senior Faith McClary (2) pulls up for a 3-pointer during a Runnin’ Patriots game this past season.

Runnin’ Patriot Karlie Effler (20) leads Surry Homeschool on a fast break.

2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year Lindsay Cooper (13) locks down an opponent.

Members of the Surry Homeschool Basketball program are set to compete in North Carolina’s 2022 Home Educators All-Star Game.

Both the Surry Runnin’ Patriots boys and girls teams compete in the North Carolinians for Home Education Athletic Commission (NCHEAC). The NCHEAC East-West All-Star Game is scheduled for May 27 and will take place at Salem Baptist Christian School in Winston-Salem.

Four members of the Runnin’ Patriots will compete in the all-star game: Joshua Bunke will represent the boys team, and the trio of Faith McClary, Lindsay Cooper and Karlie Effler will represent the girls.

The Runnin’ Pats will team with other players from the NCHEAC’s Western Conference, which includes teams from Forsyth, South Guilford, Cabarrus and South Charlotte. The NCHEAC East features teams from Wilmington, North Wake, Rocky Mount/Wilson, South Wake and Wake Forest.

Bunke

Joshua Bunke was named All-Conference for the third year in a row in 2022. He was also named to the All-Tournament team at the Triad Baptist Christmas Tournament.

For the season, Bunke averaged 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He shot 83% from the free throw line and led the Patriots’ attack with leadership on and off the court.

Josh achieved the 1,000 point milestone last year, and finished his career with 1,905 points.

McClary

Faith McClary, an excellent shooter herself, changed roles this year and became primarily a distributor as she repeated on the All-Conference team.

McClary ran the Lady Pats’ offense and worked constantly to get other players involved. She scored 204 points on the year while also dishing out 86 assists.

Defensively, McClary grabbed 51 steals.

Faith will continue her basketball career at Bob Jones University in the fall.

Cooper

In addition to being a repeat All-Conference selection, Lindsay was selected as conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Cooper usually drew the toughest defensive assignment and led the team in steals with 111. As good defense often turns into offense, Cooper also scored 314 points, assisted on 101 baskets and had five double-doubles.

Effler

Another repeat All-Conference selection, Effler is a versatile and creative scorer that can also get teammates involved.

She finished the year with 465 points and 113 assists. Often drawing the other team’s best defender, Karlie still managed to score consistently as an excellent outside shooter who can also drive to the basket, score in close and draw fouls.

Karlie is a 1,000 point scorer, having achieved this feat during last season.

She is also a lockdown defender who also surpassed 100 steals during the 2022 season.

