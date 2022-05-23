Mount Airy, MCA compete in 1A State Meet

By Cory Smith

Mount Airy’s Caden Ratcliff, right, competes in the 800-meter run at the 1A Track & Field State Championship.

<p>Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt (11) runs with the pack during the opening lap of the 4x800-meter relay.</p> <p>Chaistine Spraker | Special to the News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks takes his final leap during the Triple Jump State Championship.</p> <p>Chaistine Spraker | Special to the News</p>

<p>Granite Bear Deric Dandy prepares to launch a discus during the 1A State Championship.</p> <p>Chaistine Spraker | Special to the News</p>

<p>Millennium Charter Academy’s Ruby Hoerter competes in her first outdoor Track & Field State Championship for the Lions.</p> <p>Chaistine Spraker | Special to the News</p>

GREENSBORO — Millennium Charter and Mount Airy took part in the 1A State Championship Track and Field Meet on May 21.

The meet, held at N.C. A&T University’s Marcus T. Johnson Track inside Truist Stadium, featured four three individuals and one relay team from local 1A schools. Another local relay team qualified for the state meet, but was unable to compete.

Results are listed below by school.

Team points were accumulated for each school’s top-8 individual finish: 10 points for first place, 8 for second, 6 for third, 5 for fourth and one point fewer through eighth place.

Millennium Charter

Millennium’s 4×800-meter relay team was the school’s second-ever state qualifier in outdoor track. One of the relay team members, junior Ava Utt, was the school’s first state qualifier in 2021. She was also the school’s first medalist by taking bronze in high jump last year.

Utt was part of girls 4×800 relay team that also featured Lion sophomore Clara Minix, as well as freshmen River Edge and Ruby Hoerter. The girls finished No. 11 in the race with a time of 12:00.42.

Mount Airy

The Granite Bears had four state qualifiers in the boys competition: three individuals and one relay team.

Mount Airy’s 4×100 relay team of Mario Revels, Connor Burrell, Caleb Reid and Tyler Mason qualified by finishing fourth in the 1A West Regional Championship, but wasn’t able to compete at states due to an injury.

The three individual state qualifiers all finished just off the podium in their respective events.

Sophomore Deric Dandy competed in his first state championship meet and took fifth in the discus throw. Dandy’s best mark was 134-04.

Sophomores Blake Hawks and Caden Ratcliff also finished fifth in their respective events. Hawks competed in the triple jump as a freshman and finished No. 6 with a mark of 40-03.25. He improved to 41-02.00 in 2022 to finished fifth.

Ratcliff competed in the 800 meters as both a freshman and a sophomore. He took the No. 15 spot in 2021 with a time of 2:22.70, and improved to No. 5 with a time of 2:05.53 in 2022. The top-5 finishes in this year’s race were separated by less than six seconds.

Mount Airy’s boys were tied for No. 20 as a team with 12 points.

