Mount Airy’s historic baseball season ends in Sweet 16

May 20, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy coach Josh Wilson gathers the Bears at the mound for an in-game meeting.

<p>Granite Bear senior Josh Penn awaits a South Stokes pitch in Tuesday’s third-round playoff game.</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Rylan Venable threw one strikeout, two walks and allowed four runs on five hits during his 5.0 innings pitched against South Stokes.</p>

<p>Granite Bear Brison George hits Mount Airy’s lone RBI of Tuesday’s playoff game at South Stokes.</p>

<p>Kamden Hawks makes contact for a Mount Airy hit against South Stokes.</p>

WALNUT COVE — Mount Airy’s storybook baseball season came to an end Tuesday in the Sweet 16 of the 1A State Playoffs.

Mount Airy and South Stokes were tied 1-1 through the third inning, then South added a trio of runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Bears put runners on base in the fifth and seventh innings but failed to score again.

No. 1-seeded South Stokes advanced to the Elite Eight with the 4-1 win.

Mount Airy finishes the season 19-9 overall. The 2022 team’s 19 victories are the second-most in school history according to Mount Airy sports historian Doug McDaniel, trailing only the 1939 team that finished 20-0.

This year’s team also won seven consecutive games at one point – a feat last accomplished by the 1958 Bears who won 10 consecutive games.

Mount Airy was the only 1A team during the regular season to defeat South Stokes. The Sauras (18-6) defeated the Bears 5-4 in the Granite City on March 22, then Mount Airy turned around and topped South 6-1 in Walnut Cove on March 28.

The Bears quickly loaded the bases to begin the rubber match. Rylan Venable led off with a single, then Ian Gallimore was walked and Kamden Hawks reached first on an error. Reece Deaton looked to score the opening run with a hit to second base, but South turned a 4-6-3 double play to hold Mount Airy scoreless.

Mount Airy turned a double play of its own in the bottom of the opening inning to keep the game scoreless. The Bears then took a lead thanks to three hits in the top of the second.

Mount Airy’s first two batters, Cameryn Wilson and Landon Cox, singled to start the inning. Josh Penn reached first on a fielder’s choice that also sent Wilson to third, then a Brison George single sent Wilson to the plate.

South quickly put two runners on in the bottom of the inning after Nolan Coe and Maddox Nelson drew back-to-back walks with just one out on the board. The runners advanced a base on a groundout, then Coe scored on a single from Ethan Nelson.

The Granite Bears were able to put runners on base in 5-of-7 innings, but struggled to get them back home.

Logan Dowell and Kamden Hawks singled to begin the third inning. South turned another double play to get Hawks and Deaton out, but Dowell advanced all the way to third. The Bears’ senior was stranded after a flyout.

South scored the decisive trio of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Coe led off by reaching first on an error before being moved to second on a sacrifice by Nelson. Jordan Buck was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base, then both were scored on a Blake Hughes triple.

Hughes added run No. 4 when he crossed the plate after a wild pitch.

Mount Airy went three up, three down in the fourth and sixth innings, and fell victim to another double play in the fifth. South had a chance to extend its lead by loading the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but the Bears left all three runners stranded by forcing a pair of flyouts.

South picked up two quick outs in the top of the seventh before Brison George singled to keep the game alive. Venable followed his teammate with a double, but George got out trying to go home on the hit.

Six Bears recorded at least one hit in the game: Venable, George, Wilson, Dowell, Hawks and Cox. Wilson had the Bears’ only run, and George hit the lone RBI.

Mount Airy and South Stokes only combined to throw two strikeouts in the game.

Rylan Venable spent 5.0 innings on the mound for the Bears, throwing one strikeout, two walks and allowing four runs on five hits. Ashton Gwyn threw 1.0 inning and had two walks.

South’s Connor Young tossed a complete game with one strikeout, two walks, and allowed one run on six hits.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 1

South Stokes – 0, 1, 0, 3, 0, 0, X = 4

