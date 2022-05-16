Lady Bears win first-ever conference title

May 16, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Grey Moore (21) celebrates after scoring the game-tying penalty kick against South Stokes. Moore’s PK sent the regular season match to overtime.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Granite Bear defender Aliyah Flores (3) uses her body to intercept a shot taken by South Stokes.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

Granite Bear defender Aliyah Flores (3) uses her body to intercept a shot taken by South Stokes.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

<p>Mackenzie Hudson (0) makes a fingertip save for the Granite Bears.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

Mackenzie Hudson (0) makes a fingertip save for the Granite Bears.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

<p>Mount Airy’s Paola Ramirez (25) battles a South Stokes player for possession.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

Mount Airy’s Paola Ramirez (25) battles a South Stokes player for possession.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

<p>Lady Bear Kinlee Reece (19) looks to clear the ball out of Mount Airy’s defensive third.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

Lady Bear Kinlee Reece (19) looks to clear the ball out of Mount Airy’s defensive third.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

For the first time in Mount Airy girls soccer history, the Lady Bears are conference champions.

Despite falling 2-1 (OT) to South Stokes in the regular season finale on May 12, the Bears’ still earned a share of the Northwest 1A Conference Title. In fact, Mount Airy clinched part of the NW1A Title three days earlier with a 4-0 win over East Wilkes.

The Lady Bears’ first conference title adds to the team’s already impressive list of accomplishments for the 2022 season. This year’s team set the school record for the best start in program history by beginning 13-0-4. Mount Airy also set the program record for most wins in a season, surpassing the previous school record of 15 set in 2017 and tied again in 2019.

Prior to this season, Mount Airy’s best conference finish was third: behind Bishop McGuinness and East Surry 2014-17, then behind Bishop McGuinness and South Stokes in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The Bears previous school record for conference wins was six, which this year’s team shattered by going 10-2.

Mount Airy, Elkin and South Stokes shared the 2022 NW1A Title with identical conference records; Mount Airy defeated Elkin twice, Elkin defeated South Stokes twice and South Stokes defeated Mount Airy twice.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s final RPI rankings for the regular season ranked the NW1A’s top three teams No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7. South Stokes earned the top playoff spot, followed by Mount Airy and then Elkin.

Mount Airy (16-2-4) earned the No. 10 seed in the 1A West and will host No. 23 Alleghany (5-9). The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 7 Uwharrie Charter (7-6-1) and No. 26 Piedmont Community Charter (7-5-1).

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports